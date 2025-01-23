A Case For Wearing A Full Face Of Makeup To The Gym

For some, the gym is an iron jungle of intimidation, with its constant orchestra of loud grunts, clanging weights, and the shaking of protein drinks. Others find comfort in the controlled chaos and sweat, creating a sense of peace as soon as their workout playlist blares through their headphones.

Personally, I tend to fall somewhere in the middle. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that putting on makeup always makes me feel my most confident at the gym — and it helps me get some of my best workouts in, too.

Yes, I Glam Up For The Gym

Whether I’m getting ready to take over the squat rack or head to a Pilates class, makeup has become a total must for my fit girl routine.

To be fair, I’m not throwing on a glittering cut crease, faux lashes, and a matte liquid lip before leg day — though I’ve learned that even a touch of nearly-undetectable glam gives me that slight edge to lift heavier or power through a difficult class.

Typically, that slight edge comes with some (sweat-proof) foundation, a bit of blush to brighten my cheeks, filled-in brows, and a “gym lip” moment with lip liner and a pout-nourishing treatment or balm. It’s simple, sure — but it’s still a put-together beat that diminishes the look of a bright-red, overheated flush.

Despite being somewhat minimal, wearing makeup noticeably changes the outcome of my workout. And there’s actually some science behind this.

It’s All About Showing Up For Yourself

Alright, I know that some powdered blush doesn’t make me suddenly have superhero-like strength. However, Dr. Supatra Tovar, a clinical psychologist and registered dietitian with expertise in the fitness realm, says that there is something to be said about showing up for yourself — and performing better because of it.

“Our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are interconnected,” she tells Bustle. “When you wear makeup, you may think to yourself, ‘I look more put together’ or ‘I feel confident.’ These positive thoughts can lead to feelings of empowerment and readiness, which in turn influence your behavior — such as putting more effort into your workout.”

Having a pre-gym ritual can also offer you a performance boost. “By taking the time to prepare yourself, you’re signaling to your brain that you value the activity you're about to engage in,” she says. “This mindset can enhance motivation, focus, and performance, ultimately resulting in a better workout.” Conversely, Tovar says that feeling dissatisfied with your appearance can hinder your confidence and performance.

I’m not alone in this way of thinking. Recently, influencer Gabi DeMartino posted about her preference for wearing glam to the gym, and how taking time to get ready for a workout is helping her stick to her fitness goals in 2025.

“I love feeling good and looking good, even if it's in a place where [makeup] is not commonly worn, such as the gym,” she tells Bustle. “I have noticed it helps my confidence levels in the gym, and the get-ready process gets me pumped to go. I definitely perform better.”

Do What Works For You

It’s no secret that makeup has the power to transform one’s appearance and mood — be it subtly or dramatically. And yes, there are clear mental (and perhaps physical) benefits of giving yourself a glow-up before heading to your cycling class.

But Tovar shares a reminder that hitting personal records in the gym isn’t exclusively tied to sporting a pretty lip combo. “The relationship between appearance and performance is deeply personal. For some, wearing makeup or putting effort into their appearance is a form of self-care, while for others, it might not matter at all,” she says. “What’s crucial is understanding what boosts your confidence and setting yourself up for success in a way that feels authentic to you.”

Sure, that could mean taking five minutes to zhuzh yourself in front of the mirror. It could also mean spending that time playing with your dog, wearing a matching workout set, writing what you’re grateful for in your journal, or simply blasting your fave songs during the drive to the gym.

Putting some effort into my appearance makes me feel ready to show up for myself and others, whether I’m working out, going on a date with my husband, or heading to the office. Sure, I have plenty of makeup-free days throughout the week, too. But more often than not, I prefer to show up in the world with my best face forward — even if that means simply filling in my brows and lining my lips.

If you’re struggling to commit to a gym routine, consider hitting up your makeup bag.