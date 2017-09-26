Finding confidence in the workplace can be a huge challenge — especially if you're a woman. I'd love to be one of those unflappable, take-no-prisoners people whose specialty is getting stuff done and not letting the patriarchy get them down.

Well, easier said than done, right?

Wherever you work and whatever you do, it's common knowledge that confidence is a key component to leading a balanced and successful work life. But it can be extremely hard to drum up that confidence in ourselves. All too often, it can feel like going into work is like going into battle. From difficult bosses to obnoxious customers or terrible clients and of course, the pervasive, insidious effects of gender inequality, sexism, racism, and other prejudices. Being a woman in the workplace is hard; being a woman of color, a disabled woman, or a queer woman is even harder. There are so many aspects of daily work life that can be exasperating, infuriating, and absolutely exhausting for women.

So, how do we flip the script so that we feel empowered and strong? There's no one-size-fits-all method, but these five books might inspire you to take charge of your own path at work and create a professional life that fits your life and your future plans:

'Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges' by Amy Cuddy You may have seen Amy Cuddy's famous TEDtalk on power-posing. In her book, Cuddy, a Harvard psychologist, details how you can use your "inner resources" to overcome self-doubt. Click here to buy.

'The Art of Asking' by Amanda Palmer This book is especially great if you're a creative person, but it's a necessary read no matter your career path. In this book, Palmer tells the story of how she built her career as an artist and her struggles learning how to ask for help. This book is empowering, yes, but it also provides a road map for learning how to successfully ask for help. Click here to buy.

'Playing Big: Find Your Voice, Your Mission, Your Message' by Tara Mohr What's great about this book is that it is filled with actionable items and specific exercises. Tara Mohr is a leadership expert who coaches women on how to "play bigger" in their lives, and in this book, she lays out her method for helping women feel more confident in leadership positions. Click here to buy.

'Mistakes I Made at Work' edited by Jessica Bacal In this collection, 25 influential women write about mistakes they've made at work and, more importantly, what they learned from it. Not only is it inspiring to hear from the voices of successful women, but this book is a great reminder that every "mistake" can make you a better person. Click here to buy.

'Self-Inflicted Wounds: Heartwarming Tales of Epic Humiliation' by Aisha Tyler Aisha Tyler is radiant, and her confidence truly shines through in everything she does. Because she seems so put together, it's comforting to read about how she's handled awkward and humiliating situations — because everyone has to live through less-than-awesome moments. It's all about how you handle those moments. Click here to buy.

