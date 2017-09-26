The 5 Books To Read To Help You Feel More Confident In The Workplace
by Melissa Ragsdale
Finding confidence in the workplace can be a huge challenge — especially if you're a woman. I'd love to be one of those unflappable, take-no-prisoners people whose specialty is getting stuff done and not letting the patriarchy get them down.
Well, easier said than done, right?
Wherever you work and whatever you do, it's common knowledge that confidence is a key component to leading a balanced and successful work life. But it can be extremely hard to drum up that confidence in ourselves. All too often, it can feel like going into work is like going into battle. From difficult bosses to obnoxious customers or terrible clients and of course, the pervasive, insidious effects of gender inequality, sexism, racism, and other prejudices. Being a woman in the workplace is hard; being a woman of color, a disabled woman, or a queer woman is even harder. There are so many aspects of daily work life that can be exasperating, infuriating, and absolutely exhausting for women.
So, how do we flip the script so that we feel empowered and strong? There's no one-size-fits-all method, but these five books might inspire you to take charge of your own path at work and create a professional life that fits your life and your future plans: