These 7 Romance Novels Are Basically A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form

The holidays are here, and it's time to rock those 'tis-the-season vibes you've been craving all year. But don't forget the one essential that every cozy holiday mood needs: a good book in your lap. Fortunately there are plenty of great holiday romance books that will give you all the feels of a Hallmark movie, with the added bonus of the joy that reading brings.

The holidays are the perfect time to let yourself indulge on some sweet — and perhaps a little cheesy — stories. Carla de Guzman's Sweet on You pitches readers into the middle of a feud between two attractive singletons who own coffee shops in the same small town. In Jenny Holiday's A Princess for Christmas, Princess Marie melts the heart of the gruff cabbie who helps her save her country. And in Stacey Agdern's Miracles and Menorahs, two people with very different views on Hanukkah come together to make the holiday spectacular.

This is the season of cheer, good tidings, and most especially love. So put on your comfiest pajamas, grab your favorite hot beverage, and settle in with one of these feel-good holiday romances:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 'Snow in Love' by Melissa de la Cruz, Nic Stone, Aimee Friedman, and Kasie West Underground Books $9.99 See On Underground Books Four authors teamed up to bring you four new holiday romance stories, and it's basically everything your sugar plum heart has ever wanted. A road trip brings out a heaping helping of secrets and crushes. A Jewish girl working in a department store falls for an elf. An airport scavenger hunt gets a romantic twist. A high school couple's Christmas Eve gift exchange gets a surprising twist. Get ready for your heart to melt four times over. — Melissa Ragsdale

2 'A Princess for Christmas' by Jenny Holiday Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon New York City cab driver Leo has a soft spot for his kid sister, so when she begs him to pick up a gown-wearing "princess" outside the UN, he can't bring himself to say no. But the woman who gets into his cab turns out to be a real, live princess — Marie of Eldovia — and she needs Leo's help to save her country in this sugary sweet romance from beloved author Jenny Holiday. — K.W. Colyard

3 'Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses' by Jenny Hale Amazon $6.99 See On Amazon Jenny Hale is the queen of feel-good holiday romance, and this is one you can't miss. Single mother Abbey Fuller takes on a design job to decorate the mansion of multi-billionaire Nicholas Sinclaire for his family's Christams festivities. Yet the brooding (and deliciously gorgeous) Nicholas couldn't care less about the holidays. But the snow is falling, the lights are twinkling, and Abbey just might be able to help Nicholas come to love Christmas. — Melissa Ragsdale

4 'Royal Holiday' by Jasmine Guillory The Lit. Bar $20 See On The Lit. Bar When her stylist daughter lands a royal gig, Vivian Forest leaps at the chance to hop across the pond, where she finds herself drawn to Malcolm, the Queen's personal secretary. No matter how well they click, their love affair has to end when Vivian returns home on New Year's, but can they bring themselves to say goodbye?— K.W. Colyard

5 'Miracles and Menorahs' by Stacey Agdern Amazon $11.99 See On Amazon The Hollowville Hanukkah Festival is Sarah's responsibility, and she's got big plans... literally. Sarah wants to erect a giant menorah in the center of town, and there's only one man for the job: Isaac, a famous metal sculptor. Isaac loves Hanukkah just as much as Sarah, but he wants nothing to do with the commercialization of the holiday. But when Sarah swoops in to light up his life, Isaac might change his tune. — K.W. Colyard

6 'We'll Always Have Christmas' by Jenny Hale Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Christmas has always been Noelle Parker's favorite time of year, but this year, her bakery is on the brinks of closure. Noelle takes on a second job working for an elderly rich man, William Harrington. But this job is full of surprises, and Noelle soon finds herself helping William connect with an old flame... while she too stumbles upon her own holiday crush. — Melissa Ragsdale