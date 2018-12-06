These 7 Romance Novels Are Basically A Hallmark Holiday Movie In Book Form

The holidays are here, and it's time to rock those 'tis-the-season vibes you've been craving all year. But don't forget the one essential that every cozy holiday mood needs: a good book in your lap. Fortunately there are plenty of great holiday romance books that will give you all the feels of a Hallmark movie, with the added bonus of the joy that reading brings.
The holidays are the perfect time to let yourself indulge on some sweet — and perhaps a little cheesy — stories. Carla de Guzman's Sweet on You pitches readers into the middle of a feud between two attractive singletons who own coffee shops in the same small town. In Jenny Holiday's A Princess for Christmas, Princess Marie melts the heart of the gruff cabbie who helps her save her country. And in Stacey Agdern's Miracles and Menorahs, two people with very different views on Hanukkah come together to make the holiday spectacular.
This is the season of cheer, good tidings, and most especially love. So put on your comfiest pajamas, grab your favorite hot beverage, and settle in with one of these feel-good holiday romances:
