Celebrity

These Cinderella Cast Then Vs. Now Photos Will Make You Cling To The Magic Of 1997

Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and other stars will celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary in an ABC reunion special.

Disney

Millennials will fondly remember Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from 1997. This live-action version of Cinderella, which is now streaming on Disney+, was one of the first live-action remakes of its kind and made history for its casting.

Brandy, who played the titular character, and Paolo Montalbán, who co-starred as Prince Christopher, made headlines for being spectacularly cast. The film included the first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother (played by Whitney Houston) as well as a Filipino-American prince.

Tap