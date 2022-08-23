Celebrity
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and other stars will celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary in an ABC reunion special.
Disney
Millennials will fondly remember Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from 1997. This live-action version of Cinderella, which is now streaming on Disney+, was one of the first live-action remakes of its kind and made history for its casting.
Brandy, who played the titular character, and Paolo Montalbán, who co-starred as Prince Christopher, made headlines for being spectacularly cast. The film included the first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother (played by Whitney Houston) as well as a Filipino-American prince.