All Your Favorite Artists Are Performing At The 2021 Grammys

It’s been a strange year for award shows, but the 63rd annual Grammy Awards have found a way to press ahead. There’s a long list of performers set to take the stage on Sunday, including some of pop’s biggest names (ahem, Harry Styles) as well as a fun mix of indie, rock, country and rap artists. Among those in the lineup are Styles, Anderson .Paak, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift.

This is Cardi B’s third Grammy performance, so she certainly knows her way around the stage (cross your fingers that she sings her record-breaking single “W.A.P”). We can also expect powerful vocals from the likes of Brittany Howard and Brandy Carlile and some sizzling wordplay from rap kings Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and Anderson .Paak.

Several performers will also be up for Grammys on the night. Megan Thee Stallion’s Tik Tok-famous hit “Savage” is nominated under Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance, and she also has a nod for Best New Artist. Meanwhile Dua Lipa, who picked up six nominations, is bringing the disco-pop sound of her highly danceable album Future Nostalgia to the stage. Taylor Swift is also leading with six nominations, and her delicate Cottagecore album Folklore could possibly win Album of the Year for a record-breaking third time.

Beyoncé, the most-nominated woman in Grammys history, leads the pack this year with a whopping nine nominations. Sadly she won’t be performing, but there are going to be quite a few history-making moments at this year's ceremony. Haim is the first all-female rock band nominated for Album of the Year. BTS is the first K-Pop act to perform one of their own songs, the chart-topping and now Grammy-nominated bop “Dynamite.” And country artist Mickey Guyton also made history as the first Black woman in 45 years to receive a nom in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her single “Black Like Me,” which she wrote after the murders of Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean.

The Recording Academy said in a statement that all the performances will be done safely. "This year, artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all," they wrote. The show is taking place at the Los Angeles Staples Center to a very blessed limited audience. The ceremony is being hosted by Trever Noah of The Daily Show, so we can count on lots of timely jokes in between show-stopping performances.

The 2021 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14 on CBS.