Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True

Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon . . . gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.

Explaining that he did his research on the 2023 nominees ahead of time, Noah revealed that “one of the strangest things he found out” is that Adele has “always wanted to meet Dwyane Johnson” but has somehow never had the honor — until now, that is. “I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours, too,” he told the “Easy On Me” singer, before breaking the news that “Dwayne Johnson,” sadly, wasn’t in attendance. “But I do have someone called “The Rock.” Adele, meet The Rock; The Rock, meet Adele. First time ever.”

After leaving the duo “to get acquainted,” Noah kept the live show moving, but not before he revealed some other celeb fun facts. Among them were that LL Cool J loves breakfast cereals and that Cardi B is “obsessed” with presidents. “That’s a real thing,” he joked of the latter revelation.

Being in the company of music’s biggest names is actually Noah’s favorite part of the job. “It’s a lot easier to say yes when you see who’s gonna be at the Grammys and you see everybody from Beyoncé to Adele to Lizzo, to Bad Bunny to Harry Styles, you know, everybody competing for Album of the Year, in a year where Beyoncé might break the record for most awarded individual," he elaborated to People on Jan. 31. “I mean, why would you not wanna be a part of that?”

Even after serving as master of ceremonies for the 2021 and 2022 awards, the former Daily Show host admitted before the live broadcast that he still gets nervous though. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” he explained to The Independent, adding that his previous gigs still helped him “develop a different rapport” with a few of the superstars. “It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”