Music’s biggest night may have to go on without music’s biggest superstars. The 65th Grammy Awards will air Feb. 5, and a slew of A-list performers are set to grace the stage. But if new reports are any indication, some of the most notable nominees and frequent Grammy attendees may not even attend the ceremony, let alone perform onstage.

Beyoncé is the most nominated artist this year with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Record and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.” She will once again face off against Adele, who received seven nods, including the Big Three categories for 30 and “Easy On Me,” respectively. The British singer controversially won those three awards with her previous album 25 and its lead single “Hello” over Bey’s critically acclaimed Lemonade.

Kendrick Lamar trails behind Bey with eight nominations, while Brandi Carlile ties with Adele for seven nods. Both artists will also compete for the night’s biggest price, Album of the Year, joining ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, Lizzo, and Harry Styles. Other notable nominees include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” for Song of the Year.

The 2023 Grammys will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT on Feb. 5. The ceremony will return to its usual home at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (better known as the former Staples Center) after two years away from the venue. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the third year in a row, after pulling off two shows that were delayed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Who Will Perform At The 2023 Grammys?

On Jan. 25, the Recording Academy announced the first list of performers for the 2023 Grammys. Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras are all set to hit the stage. Prior to the announcement, Hits Daily Double reported that Harry Styles and Jay-Z are likely to be on the lineup, with the latter likely performing with DJ Khaled given how their collaboration is nominated for Song of the Year. The Grammys have confirmed that additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Who Will Attend The 2023 Grammys?

Adele and Beyoncé in 2013. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

While the Grammys have not finalized their list of expected attendees, it looks like many A-list nominees this year may not make it. According to HDD, Adele is almost definitely not performing or even attending the show, while Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar are not likely to be on the lineup either due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons, though those decisions are not yet final.

Who Will Present At The 2023 Grammys?

The Recording Academy has yet to confirm any presenters for the 2023 Grammys. This post will be updated as more details are announced.