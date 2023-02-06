9 Photos Of Celebrity Couples & Unexpected Duos At The 2023 Grammys

Celebrity
From Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift to Adele and Shania Twain, the most unexpected celebrities joined forces at the 2023 Grammys.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
After dancing with Bad Bunny’s performers during his opening number, Swift met up with the rapper for a hug.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Host Trevor Noah introduced Adele to The Rock during his monologue. In a full-circle moment, The Rock ended up presenting the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance to the singer and gave his “new BFF” a big hug.