9 Photos Of Celebrity Couples & Unexpected Duos At The 2023 Grammys

From Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift to Adele and Shania Twain, the most unexpected celebrities joined forces at the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift

After dancing with Bad Bunny’s performers during his opening number, Swift met up with the rapper for a hug.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Host Trevor Noah introduced Adele to The Rock during his monologue. In a full-circle moment, The Rock ended up presenting the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance to the singer and gave his “new BFF” a big hug.

