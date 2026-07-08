The 2026 Emmy Awards are just a few months away, and on July 8, Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller announced the nominees vying for a trophy on TV’s biggest night. This year’s most-nominated series are The Pitt and Hacks with 25 and 24 nods, respectively — which isn’t too surprising given how the shows have fared previously. But there was still plenty of room for twists among this year’s Emmy class (and its omissions).

Here’s a recap of the 2026 Emmy nominations’ biggest snubs and surprises.

Supriya Ganesh Wasn’t Recognized For The Pitt

The Pitt had another impressive showing overall, but Ganesh didn’t score a nod for her second (and final) season on the medical drama.

Connor Storrie Gets His 1st Nom

He’s coming to the cottage — I mean, the Emmys. Storrie received his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Fans didn’t see any Heated Rivalry nominations due to Emmy eligibility rules. As The New York Times notes, the hit hockey romance was a fully Canadian-funded and produced series (unlike Emmy darling Schitt’s Creek, a co-production with U.S. companies).

Paul Anthony Kelly’s Love Story Omission

Viewers fell in love with newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly in Love Story, but it seems Emmy voters weren’t quite as wooed by his turn as the late John F. Kennedy Jr. While the show earned six noms (including one for co-lead Sarah Pidgeon), Kelly’s performance is not up for a trophy.

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Euphoria’s Swan Song

The final season of Euphoria brought a handful of Emmy nods, including well-deserved recognition for Zendaya and Colman Domingo. However, Sydney Sweeney didn’t repeat her Supporting Actress nod from Season 2, and the show itself wasn’t nominated for Outstanding Drama this time around.

Hacks Makes Emmys History

Hacks’ fifth and final season secured the show a record-setting legacy. As Variety notes, its 24 nominations, including repeat acting nods for Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, are the most ever received for a comedy’s final outing (a record previously held by Schitt’s Creek) and indeed the most for any season of comedy... ever.

Supporting Snub For Beef

Cailee Spaeny was widely predicted to score a supporting nod for Beef Season 2. While her co-stars Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Charles Melton got recognition, Spaeny missed out.

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Summer House Makes A Splash

Summer House’s most dramatic season yet earned the Bravo show its first Emmy nod for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

A Big Debut For Widow’s Bay

It’s been less than three months since Widow’s Bay premiered on Apple TV, but Emmy voters didn’t need much time to warm up to the horror comedy. It was the third most-nominated series (behind only The Pitt and Hacks) of 2026.

Stranger Things’ Quiet Goodbye

In its final season, Stranger Things received seven nods, but none for acting, directing, writing, or Outstanding Drama Series, as it’s been nominated for in the past.