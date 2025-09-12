Bridgerton viewers are still eagerly anticipating Season 4’s premiere in 2026, but this week, fans had something else to celebrate: a big awards win, sure to set the ton abuzz.

A Regency First

During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 6 (held a week before the main ceremony on Sept. 14), Julie Andrews won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Lady Whistledown. She was specifically recognized for the Season 3 finale, “Into the Light,” in which Lady Whistledown announced the retirement of her pen name. “I should like to formally introduce myself: previous wallflower, current columnist, observer, wielder of a quill, nobody unique — and yet, I have my moments,” she said.

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) then took over the voiceover, suggesting Lady Whistledown — and therefore Andrews, too — might not be a part of the series going forward. However, showrunner Jess Brownell has shared her desire to keep Andrews involved in Bridgerton, telling the Los Angeles Times that her voice is “key to the feeling of the show.”

While Andrews has been nominated for her voice work every season — and for the show’s prequel series, Queen Charlotte — this marks her first win as the voice of the ton’s scandal-loving scribe. It’s also the first time Bridgerton has won an Emmy for a performance, though the Netflix hit has been honored for its costumes and hairstyling.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Shonda Rhimes’ Sweet Message

Shonda Rhimes, the prolific creator who helped bring Bridgerton to life at Netflix, took to social media to celebrate Andrews’ win. “I have such fond memories with Ms. Andrews, and I’ve seen every one of her films! Truly, I can watch her read a phone book, she’s that phenomenal,” Rhimes wrote. “I’m so grateful she brought her magic to Bridgerton!”

Rhimes and Andrews previously worked together on The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, with Rhimes penning the script and Andrews, of course, starring as Princess Mia’s grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

Unlike in the film, of course, Andrews has never actually appeared on Bridgerton in person. And while it’s fun to imagine the Sound of Music icon doing her voice work just off-camera in the Bridgertons’ lavish abode, she actually records the columnist’s lines somewhere else entirely. “You know, I’ve never met the company in person,” she revealed on Today in 2022. “Of course, I see them on the show sometimes — but I do all my own recording far, far away from them.”

Still, Andrews has gushed about the show. ““I think it’s gorgeous looking, and they’re all wonderful in it,” she said. “And they’re lovely people to work with — Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down are terrific. So there you are, it’s a joy. And I’m thrilled that they asked me.”