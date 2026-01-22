The Biggest Snubs & Surprises From The 2026 Oscar Nominations

Awards season is in full swing, which means it’s time for Oscar nominations. On Jan. 22, actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards before the sun even rose in Los Angeles. As expected in a competitive year with many acclaimed films, there were some lovely surprises and major snubs on the nominations list.

The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre, with Conan O’Brien hosting for the second year in a row. Read on for the most shocking snubs and surprising noms this year.

Justice For Glinda

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite getting nominations at many other awards shows and receiving an Oscar nomination for Wicked last year, Ariana Grande was snubbed from the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Wicked: For Good.

Actually, Justice For Wicked

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Although Wicked was a frontrunner at the 2025 Oscars, the sequel Wicked: For Good wasn’t “Popular” with voters, as it completely missed out on nominations this year. The Academy needs to learn how to defy gravity.

Elle Fanning Surprises

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

After being snubbed at the Actor Awards and BAFTA Award longlists, Elle Fanning bounced back and earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in Sentimental Value.

The Marty Supreme Girls Lose Out

Matei Horvath/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Marty Supreme was beloved by the Academy, it wasn’t enough for leading ladies Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion to receive nods in Best Supporting Actress.

More to come...