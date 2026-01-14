Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t bring home the Golden Globe for his turn in One Battle After Another — but his expressive performance at the Jan. 11 ceremony won him one of the first viral moments of the year.

Now, his Battle castmate and Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor is explaining the truth behind DiCaprio’s much-memed gesturing at their table.

Decoding DiCaprio

ICYMI, DiCaprio was filmed in the middle of quite a lively conversation during the 2026 ceremony. His range of expressions — laughing, clapping, putting a finger to his lips, and the “I see you” point — had viewers at home wondering who he could be talking to, and about what. Jackie G, a Deaf content creator known for her viral lip reads, said in a video that it seemed DiCaprio was talking to Taylor about K-pop.

Taylor later confirmed at the Jan. 13 premiere for The Rip that this assessment was right on the money. “He was talking to me,” Taylor told Access Hollywood, adding that while she was “so blacked out from that day,” she believed DiCaprio was indeed talking about the Netflix megahit KPop Demon Hunters. She was “so happy” that the film did well at the Globes (it won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden”) because her children, Junie and Rue, are big fans.

“So I was over there just jamming, and I think he caught me jamming, and that’s when we started talking about it,” she explained.

However, Taylor admitted that she might not have really processed the chat until later. “I probably was just laughing and kikiing back and had no clue what he was saying.”

The playful moment was a testament to the pair’s longtime friendship — brought to another level by working together on their critically acclaimed film. “He’s a good time,” Taylor told Access. “Like, that is really my family.”

A Big Night For Battle

There’s another reason the table’s spirits were so high. One Battle After Another was the evening’s most-nominated and, ultimately, most-awarded film — with Taylor’s win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role leading to one of the ceremony’s sweetest moments.

“I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would get this,” she said in tears, before shouting out to her kids at home.