24 Holiday Movies To Stream On Disney+

One of the best things about Disney+ is how varied its offerings are. It's got everything, from classic Mickey shorts to The Simpsons to Star Wars, and what's especially neat is that this variety extends to its selection of holiday films, as well. From deep cuts to some tried-and-true classics, our list of 24 holiday movies to stream now on Disney+ touches on them all.

Especially worth checking out: the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. While Star Wars Holiday Special has something of a... checkered past for many Star Wars fans, the LEGO take on Life Day is shaping up to be a solid hit. It features the series' new leading cast, including Rey, Finn, Poe, and Rose, alongside some fan favorite classics like Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C3P0. The story follows Rey as she journeys through some of the most iconic events throughout Star Wars history. It's a great excuse to riff on and send up some of the weirdest parts of Star Wars lore.

But, hey, if you're not into Star Wars, then don't fret! There's still a whole ton of fun holiday movies for you to stream. This is our selection of 24 Disney+ holiday movies for you to check out.

1. The Home Alone trilogy (1990, 1992, 1997)

It's never a bad time to watch the trilogy that inspired leagues of would-be Kevin McCallisters to set up similar painful pranks around the home, much to their parents' chagrin — and pain. While the inventive Rube Goldberg injury machines Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) plants around the home are certainly one of the biggest draws, it's important to not forget that Home Alone and its sequels are Christmas movies at heart, and the importance of family (found or given) in these cold and lonely wintry months.

— Jessica Lachenal

2. Noelle (2019)

As Santa gets ready to retire, his son Nick (Bill Hader) must get ready to take on the jolly one's mantle. Just one, problem though; he's really not into the idea of, well, being Santa Claus. Enter: his sister Noelle (Anna Kendrick), who encourages him to take some time and get his head together before Christmas comes around. Great idea, except Nick vanishes, and it's up to Noelle to embark on an Elf-like journey through the rest of the world to find her brother and save Christmas.

— Jessica Lachenal

3. The Santa Clause trilogy (1994, 2002, 2006)

Little known legal catch: if you accidentally incapacitate Santa, you become the next Santa. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) learns this lesson the hard way when he accidentally knocks Santa off of his roof and the mantle of fulfilling his duties falls to him. Who knew Santas were Highlanders?

— Jessica Lachenal

4. Annie (1999)

Not the Real Annie (1982) or the Cool Annie (2014) with Jamie Foxx filling in for Daddy Warbucks, but Rob Marshall’s Annie (1999) with Kathy Bates as Miss Hannigan. In the song "Hard Knock Life," the orphans opine, "Santa Claus we never see. Santa Claus, what's that? Who's he?" Marshall sets his Annie at Christmastime, presumably to answer the question.

5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

As synonymous with Christmas as reindeer and jingle bells, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) has been firmly ensconced in the Christmas tradition for decades upon decades. Its premise revolves around a simple proposition, one that many children around the holidays might often wonder upon meeting their local mall Santa for the very first time: What if the Santa at Macy's was the real, genuine Santa Claus?

— Jessica Lachenal

6. The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Also firmly ensconced in Christmas traditions? Christmas music. And you can bet that The Mistle-Tones (2019) has it in spades. Holly (Tia Mowry) must lead her singing group, the Mistle-tones, in a competition against the Snowbelles, led by Marci (Tori Spelling). Naturally, the competition's held on Christmas Eve, ratcheting up the holiday cheer.

— Jessica Lachenal

7. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999) and Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

It's Disney+, so of course one should expect more than a few Mickey Mouse-centric features. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas are each an anthology of shorts starring not just the big cheese himself, but the rest of the Disney "fab five" — Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto, all the characters created by Walt Disney himself — and their families. The first iteration even features a riff on the classic Christmas short story, "The Gift of the Magi," with Mickey and Minnie in the starring roles.

— Jessica Lachenal

8. Mickey's Christmas Carol (1983)

Mickey Mouse and crew take on another classic Christmas fable in Mickey's Christmas Carol. Here, Mickey plays Bob Cratchitt, the overburdened employee to Scrooge McDuck's namesake, Ebenezer Scrooge. Fascinatingly, in a bit of stunt casting, Daisy Duck plays Scrooge's long-lost love in those spooky flashbacks.

— Jessica Lachenal

9. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Right up there with Mickey's Christmas Carol is the Muppets' take on the story, which has Kermit playing Bob Cratchitt alongside none other than Michael Caine as a fantastic Ebenezer Scrooge. It's a delightful mashup of live action actors alongside the Muppets we've come to know and love. Bonus: Rizzo and Gonzo provide some fantastic comic relief (and a bit of fourth-wall breaking) as the story's narrators.

— Jessica Lachenal

10. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas takes us back to before the happy, sparkly ending of The Beauty and the Beast, when Beast was still, well, the Beast, and the castle servants were all still stuck as cups, teapots, candelabras, and clocks. Here, Beast (Robbie Benson) is not feeling the Christmas spirit, and Belle (Paige O'Hara) tries to get him into a more festive mood as the holiday approaches.

— Jessica Lachenal

11. The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

A Disney Channel Original Movie through and through, The Ultimate Christmas Present stars Brenda Song as Sam, who, along with her friend, Allie (Hallee Hirsh), stumble upon a weather machine and accidentally spin up a massive snowstorm that smothers the West Coast.

— Jessica Lachenal

12. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton's iconic vision of a mashup between Halloween and Christmas is, at this point, as tied to Christmas as many other classic Christmas films. It's one of the few movies that is able to straddle the tenuous line between Halloween and Christmas, making itself a fully perfect watch for either holiday. Here, Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman), the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, stumbles upon the festive village of Christmas Town, and, infatuated with it, he tries to bring it to his gloomy residents, with disastrous results.

— Jessica Lachenal

13. LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

More than just a remake of the it's-so-bad-it's-almost-good Star Wars Holiday Special (1978), this LEGO-ified version does what the LEGO takes on Star Wars do best: absolutely send-up the more ridiculous elements of Star Wars to hilarious effect. Here, Rey (Helen Sadler) journeys through the Star Wars timelines to understand the meaning of Life Day, i.e., Star Wars' Christmas equivalent.

— Jessica Lachenal

14. The Christmas Star (1986)

Ed Asner stars as Horace McNickle, a convict who manages to escape his prison sentence by disguising himself as Santa Claus. In keeping with many Christmas movie premises, he goes from being a salty criminal to something else entirely as two children, both of whom believe he's the genuine article, help him understand the meaning of Christmas.

— Jessica Lachenal

15. Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998)

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish is a standalone sequel to 1994's Richie Rich, which starred Macaulay Culkin as the titular tycoon. Here, however, he's replaced by David Gallagher, in a story where Richie finds out what his family and friends' lives would be like if he was never born. If that sounds familiar, it should, as it's a twist on another classic Christmas movie: It's a Wonderful Life (1946).

— Jessica Lachenal

16. The Santa Paws duology (2010, 2012)

This year, The Santa Paws duology comes home to Disney+, after being held under contract over at HBO. Now, you can watch as Santa's puppy pals work to save Christmas on more than one occasion. Their adventures take them from helping the world believe in Christmas again to helping an amnesiac Santa Claus in New York City.

— Jessica Lachenal

17. 12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

12 Dates of Christmas imagines if Groundhog Day was set over Christmas Eve. Oh, and if you also had a blind date on that Christmas Eve. A blind date that you just experience over, and over, and over again. It stars Amy Smart and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as the blind date pair who have to figure out how to break themselves free from the timeloop.

— Jessica Lachenal

18. Life-Size 2 (2018)

Guy D'Alema/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

A full 18 years after Tyra Banks's Eve doll helped Lindsay Lohan's Casey Stuart grieve her mother, she comes to life again in this sadly Lohan-less sequel, this time to help the head of a major toy conglomerate ahead of peak buying season.

19. Snowglobe (2007)

Christina Milian stars as Angela, a woman who is at odds with her family over her nonstop love for the Christmas season. She escapes into a magical snowglobe that just so happens to be a miniature town filled with all the Christmas cheer anybody could want. But when she finds out that her travels back and forth between the snowglobe and real life is beginning to upset the balance within the globe, she has to find out how to stop herself from ruining the magic she had found inside.

— Jessica Lachenal

20. Pluto's Christmas Tree (1952)

An animated short, Pluto's Christmas Tree is a fun romp that has Pluto and Mickey chopping down a Christmas tree, only to find out that it's actually home for Chip and Dale, two precocious chipmunks (who later go on to found their own detective agency). Hijinks ensue, of course.

— Jessica Lachenal

21. Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! (2011)

This holiday confection from the Disney Channel features the Duncans doing what so many madcap families in the Disneyverse must: frantically race around the country to reunite before the clock strikes Christmas.

— Amanda Whiting

Fans of some of the Disney Channel's original shows will absolutely recognize that this is a film installment of Good Luck Charlie, the long-running sitcom that ran on the channel from 2010 to 2014.

— Jessica Lachenal

22. One Magic Christmas (1985)

Ginny (Mary Steenburgen) feels her Christmas spirit slipping away as she finds herself consumed by the, well, consumerism surrounding the holidays. Enter: Gideon (Harry Dean Stanton), an angel-come-to-Earth who's tasked with helping her find the meaning of Christmas once more.

— Jessica Lachenal

23. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Every year, Disneyland undergoes a massive holiday redecoration, and as you can imagine, there's immense amounts of effort poured into the installations, which pop up virtually overnight. Whoopi Goldberg hosts a behind-the-scenes peek at the redecorating efforts, which is perfect for the theme park enthusiast or Imagineer hopeful in your home.

— Jessica Lachenal

24. Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

This bespoke installment of the Fairytale Wedding series focuses solely on Yuletide proposals and ceremonies, because the Venn diagram of people who love Xmas content and those who watch Fairytale Weddings is a pretty pristine circle.

It's the most Disney thing to have something for everybody, and Disney+ absolutely delivers on that in its holiday offerings. It's possible to work your way through this list starting on December 1 and end on Christmas Day with some movies left over. Or you can just watch Nightmare Before Christmas on an endless loop until then. Either way, win-win.