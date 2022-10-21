You Can Visit All 3 Haunted Houses Featured In Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren have posited that the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds would weaken with 28 days of exposure. After all, that is the same number of days that the Lutz family remained in the notorious Amityville Horror house after experiencing a series of demonic disturbances. The Warrens’ theory serves as the basis of Netflix’s new reality series, 28 Days Haunted.

During the social experiment, three paranormal investigative teams — without any prior knowledge of their destinations — spend 28 days in three of America’s most haunted locations. What’s more, they’re cut off from the outside world, operating without phones, TV or radio, or even a camera crew. “This pushed me to my limits and beyond,” lead investigator Shane Pittman tweeted on Oct. 5.

The 28 Days Haunted teams — who were blindfolded during parts of their drives to the haunted houses — were taken separately to three locations in Denver, Colorado; Preston, Connecticut; and Madison, North Carolina. “There was no acting taking place,” investigator Aaron G. Thompson, who was part of the Connecticut crew, recently told Iowa and Illinois’ I-Rock 93.5, admitting he truly questioned if he’d ever leave the house alive.

If that’s not enough to scare you off, here are all the haunted sites the series visited — and how you can have your own supernatural experience.

Captain Grant’s Inn — Preston, Connecticut

Netflix/screenshot

Built in 1754, the Captain Grant’s Inn is situated in an area famous for its witch trials in the 1600s and early 1700s. The Connecticut home’s namesake was a 19th-century owner and sea captain who died on an expedition, leaving behind his pregnant wife, Mercy Adelaide, and their two children. “Although Mercy died in the 1800s, she continues to occupy the home, as does one of her children,” owner Carol Matsumoto wrote in her 2017 book, The Ghosts of Captain Grant’s Inn. “She says that she is still waiting for the captain to return.”

Now a bed and breakfast, the property welcomes visitors to rent rooms, with rates currently ranging from $169-$199 per night. That includes the Adelaide room, which Matsumoto says is the most haunted part of the house.

Lumber Baron Inn — Denver, Colorado‌

Netflix/screenshot

According to the Denver Post, the Lumber Baron Inn is one of the most haunted houses in the world. That could be because, in 1970, two teens, Marrianne Weaver and Cara Lee Knoche, were killed in the building, which was built in 1890, and their murderer was never captured. Denver-based paranormal investigator Chris Moon — who said the property was the most active location he’s ever visited as a ghost hunter — told the newspaper that he’s made contact with Weaver and Knoche.

Not only is the historic Denver B&B open for visitors, but they also host weddings. Rooms currently range from $229 to $259 per night.

Madison Dry Goods — Madison, North Carolina

Netflix/screenshot

On Christmas Day 1929, Charlie Lawson murdered his wife and six of his seven children before killing himself. All eight family members’ bodies were taken to be embalmed at the T.B. Knight Funeral Home, which is now the site of North Carolina’s Madison Dry Goods. First opened as a hotel in 1908, all the original hotel rooms remain, serving as a free museum of local and regional history, including the Lawson family murders. Current owner Richard Miller told Strange Carolinas that there are ghosts in the building, including a little girl.

“I’ve never seen her, but four people have seen her,” he said. “I was in here years ago and apparently she was looking out the window because the man wanted to know if my daughter was in here working with me. . . . One kid, about three years ago, grabbed his dad's arm and said, ‘I’m not going up there. There’s a little girl standing there.’ I’ve had a couple kids who won’t go down the hallway.”