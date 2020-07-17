Where All Of The 30 Rock Characters Are 7 Years Later

Spoilers ahead for the 30 Rock reunion special. Seven years after saying goodbye, the TGS crew reunited during the 30 Rock reunion special on Thursday night. The hour-long Peacock commercial — uh, episode — picked up amid the coronavirus quarantine, with all of the characters hunkered down in their respective homes/mansions. Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) calls Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) to inform her that they want to do a TGS reboot, and she reluctantly accepts the task of Zooming the rest of the cast and crew to see if they're in. It's during these calls that we learn what everyone has been doing for the last few years. Here's the breakdown.

Liz

Not much has changed in Lemon's life. Her kids are teenagers now, and she's still married to Criss (James Marsden). She clearly misses working at TGS, but she also doesn't want to do a reboot. Instead, she's embraced the pandemic by yelling at men who aren't wearing masks and eating too many muffins. At the end of the episode, Kenneth asks her to come back to NBC and write a pilot, so she'll probably be working on her night cheese again in no time.

Tracy

Tracy has relocated to Canada, where he enthusiastically sings the national anthem and speaks to his extensive fish collection. He's a huge movie star, and he has a fittingly strange acting process: reading the dictionary in front of a green screen (look out for Jurassic Green Book coming later this year). He also won a silver medal for racewalking.

Kenneth

Having been promoted from an NBC page to the head of the network, Kenneth is still as cheerful as ever. But despite the fact that Ted Danson and The Rock come to his Zoom parties, he can't help but feel like they're only telling him what he wants to hear. His assistant, Vivica (also played by Jack McBrayer), is also in love with him, but Kenneth is too in love with his job to reciprocate her obvious advances. Fortunately, he's got taste when it comes to choosing new programming, and even his former TGS coworkers can't find anything bad to say about his presentation.

Jenna

The primadonna has been in "famous person jail," as she calls it, ever since she pooped in Mandy Moore's Thermos at a diabetes event. And while she's been unsuccessful in getting the This Is Us star to forgive her, Jenna (Jane Krakowski) has occupied herself during the pandemic by mistaking people cheering for essential workers as unsolicited applause for herself, and even trying to be in that infamous "Imagine" video (she started at too high of a register, so they didn't include her footage). Fortunately, she's able to sing an inspirational song about NBC to close out the special, putting Gwen Stefani on mute so she can't lend her own vocals.

Jack

Simply put, Jack hates retirement. He's seen with a sweater tied jauntily over his shoulders and sipping red wine in a beautiful yard, but he's so bored that he confesses to Liz that he picked up baking. Fortunately, Kenneth offers him a position at Peahen — NBC's new vertical for women — which he readily accepts.

Pete

The endlessly depressed Pete Hornberger (Scott Adsit) is actually doing well for himself since he switched up his look to Punk Dad. In the 30 Rock special, Liz's former coworker is seen rocking eyeliner, a tattoo on his temple, a fedora, and black eyeliner. The most surprising part? His wife Paula is actually into it. Good for them, honestly.

Frank

The schlubby comedy writer, played by Judah Friedlander, tells his former coworkers that he was a consultant on Pepe the Pig, but they fired him because he wouldn't get rid of his extensive porn collection.

Toofer

Toofer (Keith Powell) has moved on up in the world to be a serious screenwriter and has penned a variety of Hallmark Christmas movies (each of which involve the words "Christmas" and/or "Prince"), but unfortunately, the network only pays in holiday ornaments.

Lutz & Sue

These two TGS writers have gotten together (John Lutz and Sue Galloway are married in real life, too) and proceed to tenderly kiss during their Zoom call. Frank is a little too into it.

Jonathan

Jack's former assistant is now a producer at Blumhouse, where he's launched a horror movie franchise based on Liz herself.

Fortunately, Kenneth decides not to revive TGS, which is probably for the best, given that most of his old coworkers have moved on to other things. In the same way, it's nice to check in with 30 Rock, but the short special was all fans really needed from these characters for now.