4 Reasons We Can't Wait For The Return Of 'The Mandalorian'

The holidays are right around the corner. That means getting ready for halloween, the first hints of fall, and of course, the return of the Disney+ Original sensational series bringing us further into the Star Wars Universe, The Mandalorian. Let there be Baby Yoda memes!

In Season 1 of this critically-acclaimed and award-winning series, we followed intergalactic bounty hunter Mando across the galaxy as he shepherded "The Child" — or as we know him, the infant version of Yoda — to be with his own kind. In Season 2, The Mandalorian and The Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. From the looks of the trailer, they go on space-chases, attend boxing matches between Cyclopses and Sith Lords, and a search for an "enemy tribe" known as Jedi.

Where did Baby Yoda come from? What will become of our favorite gentle armored giant? Who is this new Cyclops? We have so many questions, but before then, we're thinking of all the reasons we can't wait for this new season of The Mandalorian, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on October 30th.

1. New Characters Expand The Universe

While Season 1 built out a rich ensemble of characters, Season 2 just adds amazing elements on top of that. One of the first characters who is poised to shake things up is Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker turned spymaster for the Rebel Alliance. She'll be played by Rosario Dawson, so she's a familiar face we can look forward to. We'll also see Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, a rival bounty hunter who uses equipment similar to The Mandalorian. Then, there's the notable Cyclops Gore Keresh who we see in the trailer, who tells Mando that the boxing ring is "no place for a child."

2. We'll Delve More Into The World Of The Jedi

In the trailer, Mando addresses the Armorer's new big assignment for him. "You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?" He's talking about the Jedi, who Mandalore the Great battled in tales of folklore. She simply says, "This is the way." Now, we don't know the origins of our dear Baby Yoda, and the last thing we want is to deliver our sweet syntactically-creative little green guy into the arms of those who would do it harm. But something tells us that there's way more to this story.

3. We Need To Know More About This Mysterious Hooded Figure

There's little known about this character so far, but you know the hooded figure we see lurking in the market behind a stack of boxes? From what we can tell, that happens to be Sasha Banks, a professional wrestler for the WWE. We can't confirm that her role is anything bigger than a cameo, but we suspect she's following Mando and The Child for a reason.

4. And Of Course... More Quality Time With Baby Yoda

While we're still unsure of the true origins of The Child, we have a feeling that Season 2 will reveal more of their story. In an interview about Season 1, series creator Jon Favreau confirmed that there was more Baby Yoda backstory to come. Also in the Season 2 trailer, while we may not hear the infant icon speaking yet, we see them doing a little bit more. Shout out to the super-cool pod that he uses to shut himself off from chaos. I smell another meme coming on.

