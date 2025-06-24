Charlotte and Harry have been happily married for more than 20 years in the world of Sex and the City and its revival series, And Just Like That...

But Kristin Davis — who plays Charlotte — is still holding out hope that her character’s ex, Trey MacDougal (played by Kyle MacLachlan), might stop by for a closure-providing cameo.

Blast From The Past?

Earlier this year, Davis revealed that And Just Like That once scrapped a Trey storyline. At the time, she explained, MacLachlan had different ideas for what his character’s potential return would look like.

Now, in the June 20 episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Davis is opening up about what she wants the erstwhile couple’s reunion to look like. “I would love it to be a sweet kind of meeting of, like, ‘We really loved each other and it didn’t work out, and we wish you well,’” Davis said.

While Davis said she hasn’t brought her “fantasy” idea to showrunner Michael Patrick King, she did voice one concern for Trey’s potential return. “We could see if he did get married and have kids. I would hope that he didn’t, because I think that would be painful,” she said — seemingly referring to the kids bit in particular, as Charlotte and Trey’s misaligned hopes for a family were the crux of their Sex and the City divorce.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Charlotte tells Trey in Season 4’s “All That Glitters,” “I want a baby. I thought that’s what you wanted, too.”

“So did I,” Trey replies, with the couple ultimately agreeing that it was too important a value to compromise on.

Charlotte & Trey 2.0

If Trey did return, it wouldn’t be to rekindle an old flame. “She is very loyal to Harry, and they have such an incredible relationship,” Davis said. “I do not think she would risk that relationship by seeking Trey out or anything like that.”

But running into her ex on the street like Carrie did with Aidan in Sex and the City Season 6? Well, that’s a different story. Fortunately, MacLachlan is down. “I think it would be really fun to return, yeah, I do,” he recently told People. “They had reached out. I just felt that the idea that they had — I wanted a little bit more to it. I wanted the relationship that we had to be a little deeper.”

But with the right idea, the Twin Peaks alum said, “I’d be game.”