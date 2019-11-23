Clue is a classic; but with all the board games available these days, it's a great time to freshen up your collection with newer board games like Clue. Below, I’ve rounded up a variety of mystery board games that all have whodunnit qualities with their own unique spins. The games below are sure to suit your thirst for a fresh take on the beloved classic.

To find games that capture the essence of Clue, I looked for ones centered around mysteries that require deductive reasoning and investigation. A couple also involve bluffing, and most share Clue’s murder mystery theme.

Most of the picks below require players to be at least 8-years-old, but some of the games are meant for slightly more mature audiences as they're a bit creepier than the original Clue.

Another factor to consider when shopping for games like Clue is pacing. Some of my picks are quick party ice-breakers, while others will be the center of attention at your next social gathering and require hours to play through. You might also consider the number of players it's best suited for, as some can be enjoyed with as few as two or as many as 10 players. Some picks can be played in teams and so the number of players, within reason, is unlimited.

Take a look at the best board games like Clue that are all highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Mystery Mansion Board Game Asmodee's Mysterium Amazon $44 See On Amazon Set in the 1920s, the board game Mysterium centers on an astrologer who feels a supernatural being’s presence in his mansion and calls upon mediums to assist him in helping the ghost find peace. One player takes on the role of ghost while everyone else takes on the role of mediums. The ghost, with the help of the mediums, must remember all of the suspects from the night of their murder — but since the ghost can’t talk, they have to communicate through "visions," aka, illustrated cards. A number of suspect, location, and murder weapon cards are placed on the table, and the ghost secretly and randomly assigns one of each card to a medium. From there, the mediums work together to try to figure out who the murderer was. This pick focuses more on cooperation than competition, making it ideal for children; but it’s probably too spooky and complex for kids younger than 10. What fans are saying: “We love this game! It's a quick 40-60 minute game that requires quick thinking. Great for family game nights or adult nights.” Number of players: 2 — 7

Ages: 10+

Length of gameplay: 45 minutes

2 The Best Mystery Card Game That's All About The Bluff Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Amazon $24 See On Amazon One Night Ultimate Werewolf works kind of like the card game Mafia, but has an accompanying smartphone app that guides players every step of the game (if needed). Everyone secretly gets assigned a role at the beginning of the game: You may be a werewolf, the tricky Troublemaker, the helpful Seer, or one of a dozen other characters, each with special powers and unique traits. After a secret “night phase” where players change roles, they only have five minutes to find a werewolf. In the course of one game, your "village" aims to reveal who the werewolf is. This game can also be combined with One Night Ultimate Werewolf Daybreak and One Night Ultimate Vampire if you want to switch up your gameplay. Plus, it's been nominated for multiple Golden Geek awards. What fans are saying: “Fun game to play if you and your friends and family [are] into mystery or puzzle games. It's like Salem or Clue but with a great twist.” Number of players: 3 — 10

Ages: 8+

Length of gameplay: 10 minutes

3 A Collaborative Mystery Board Game Ravensburger Scotland Yard Amazon $41 See On Amazon This is a great family game like Clue. In Ravensburger's Scotland Yard, one of the players takes on the role of criminal genius Mr. X who moves from point to point around a map of London taking taxis, buses, or subways. The rest of the players work collaboratively as detectives to find Mr. X by moving into the same space as that player. But while the criminal's mode of transportation is nearly always known, his exact location is only known intermittently throughout the game. It's more about collaboration than competition, and it's not too spooky or complex for younger kids, but engaging enough for all ages. What fans are saying: “Fittingly thought of as a modern classic. This game has a more interesting puzzle to solve than Clue, and allows all but one player to work as a team.” Number of players: 3 — 6

Ages: 8+

Length of gameplay: 30 minutes

4 A Creepy, Haunted Mansion Mystery Game Avalon Hill Betrayal at House on the Hill Amazon $53 See On Amazon Like Clue, Betrayal at House on the Hill works in rooms, but rather than a preset board game you build the haunted mansion as you play, tile by tile. Along the way, you’ll come upon terrifying omens and spirits who begin to foreshadow players’ fates, one player is about to betray the rest and the goal is to stop the traitor in their tracks. This game is similar in length to Clue at about an hour, but is for a slightly older age bracket at ages 12 and up. Full of suspense and strategy, this more mature mystery board game ticks a lot of Clue-like boxes. Plus, it’s super highly rated after over 12,000 reviews. What fans say: “I played this while hanging out at a friends for a game night and it was love at the first dice roll. I love the little bits, the creative twists and the cards that just seem like they're out to get you [...] I'll admit it's a bit confusing at first to get everything down, but once you get the basics in order it's a great game that can leave you cheering or cringing at the roll of a dice. In a way I'm reminded of playing clue. what with the random encounters and assortment of stuff to be found and used, but the complications remind me of the kind of RPG type games that I just love.” Number of players: 3 — 6

Ages: 12+

Length of gameplay: 60 minutes

5 A Crime Mystery Game That Uses Deduction & Strategy Wonder Forge Ravensburger Suspicion Family Board Game Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rather than murder, this jewel-heist mystery game invites you to attend a masquerade and, for a night, be a world-class jewel thief, along with your fellow players. In Suspicion, “a game of secret identity and deduction,” your goal is to roam the mansion and snatch gems while you try to expose the other burglars before they unmask you. Included in this game are a board, 28 action cards, 10 guest movers, 10 invitation cards, 12 answer cards, 45 gem tiles, two dice, a deduction pad, and six pencils. With a small learning curve, you can get all of your guests playing in no time. What fans say: “Had a great time with this game. It is like a more challenging version of Clue, where you can strategically impact the clues you receive. It is fast paced and makes you think, but not so hard that my son (tween) got frustrated. In fact I think it will help him (shh!) improve his critical-thinking skills.” Number of players: 2 — 6

Ages: 10+

Length of gameplay: 45 minutes

6 A True Crime–Style Mystery Board Game Unsolved Case Files: Cold Case Murder Mystery Game Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a bit of true crime-style flair, Unsolved Case Files allows you to become a detective searching through documents, photos, and evidence — including phone records, fingerprints, and coroners’ reports. The game comes with answer keys that you can access online, but be ready to buckle in because this pick can take anywhere from two to six hours. With the ability to team up, this game is great for dinner parties and other large social gatherings. What fans say: “I really enjoyed this game. I originally bought one for my Aunt in Michigan. After reading some of the reviews I also I bought my own. It seems like an adult version of clue! It was cool to go through everything and solve the murder. It took me around 5 hours to complete the entire thing. I would definitely buy other versions of this whenever they come out. The people who make this game have a website and it seems like they only have one other version out right now. Hopefully they come out with more. I also hope they make it a little harder.” Number of players: 2+

Ages: 13+

Length of gameplay: 2 — 6 hours

7 A Quirky Mystery Game That’s Fun For All Ages Gamewright Outfoxed! Board Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rather than solving a murder, the Outfoxed! board game challenges players to figure out who stole Mrs. Plumpert’s pot pie. Players roll the dice to move around the board, revealing suspects and finding clues along the way, and you have to catch up to the guilty fox before they escape. This game is fun for ages 5 and up, and it’s earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 4,000 Amazon reviews. What fans are saying: “This game takes concepts we've seen in other classic games – Yahtzee (the re-rolling of dice), Guess Who (the elimination of "suspects" based on "clues") and Clue (moving around a "map" to find clues) – but combines them in a way that feels fresh and fun. Plus, the added collaborative aspect is well implemented, too.” Number of players: 2 — 4

Ages: 5+

Length of gameplay: 20 — 30 minutes

8 An Award-Winning Spy Board Game Spy Alley Board Game Amazon $40 See On Amazon While the rules of the Spy Alley board game are simple, it requires deductive reasoning, logic, and the ability to read body language to win. Each player becomes a spy for a different country, and you have to reveal other players’ identities while keeping your own secret. The award-winning game is fun for kids and adults, and you can complete a round in under an hour. What fans are saying: “It's easy to learn but hard to win, which makes it a challenge in a good way. It's very strategic, as someone can guess your character correctly if you use the wrong moves. Would reccomend for any family game night.” Number of players: 2 — 6

Ages: 8+

Length of gameplay: 30 — 45 minutes

9 This Sherlock Holmes Detective Game With 200 Mysteries John N. Hansen Deluxe 221B Baker Street Board Game Amazon $40 See On Amazon Step into the shoes of Sherlock Holmes with the 221B Baker Street board game. Designed for two or more players, the game invites you to explore the streets of Victorian London to pick up clues and solve Sherlock Holmes mysteries. The game can be played competitively or cooperatively and there are 200 mysteries to solve, so it’s one that can be replayed many times. What fans are saying: “This game is very fun and has withstood the test of time. I don't know if likening it to Clue does it justice, but the concept of the two games is similar. However, 221B Baker Street is more complex in that you are not just looking for simple clues, but subtler clues with varying degrees of depth and relevance, and you have to figure out how, or if, those clues go together. You can play against each other, as teams, or cooperatively.” Number of players: 2+

Ages: 14+

Length of gameplay: 90 minutes

10 A Scooby-Doo Version Of Betrayal At House On The Hill Avalon Hill Scooby-Doo in Betrayal at Mystery Mansion Amazon $35 See On Amazon Based on Betrayal at House on the Hill, this Scooby-Doo mystery board game invites you to solve a mystery at a spooky mansion. You can play as Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred while collecting clues, and when the haunting begins, one person switches roles to play the monster. The brand promises a different game every time you play, so there are lots of chances to unmask the monster. What fans are saying: “It’s super simple compared to the original betrayal. I love the original betrayal but it can be lengthy and too complicated if I’m not in the mood to focus. This version is simple, can be a lot quicker, but still interesting and fun. Played multiple rounds when we first got it and then more a couple days later.” Number of players: 3 — 5

Ages: 8+

Length of gameplay: 25 — 50 minutes