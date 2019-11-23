Shopping
11 Board Games Like Clue
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Clue is a classic; but with all the board games available these days, it's a great time to freshen up your collection with newer board games like Clue. Below, I’ve rounded up a variety of mystery board games that all have whodunnit qualities with their own unique spins. The games below are sure to suit your thirst for a fresh take on the beloved classic.
To find games that capture the essence of Clue, I looked for ones centered around mysteries that require deductive reasoning and investigation. A couple also involve bluffing, and most share Clue’s murder mystery theme.
Most of the picks below require players to be at least 8-years-old, but some of the games are meant for slightly more mature audiences as they're a bit creepier than the original Clue.
Another factor to consider when shopping for games like Clue is pacing. Some of my picks are quick party ice-breakers, while others will be the center of attention at your next social gathering and require hours to play through. You might also consider the number of players it's best suited for, as some can be enjoyed with as few as two or as many as 10 players. Some picks can be played in teams and so the number of players, within reason, is unlimited.
Take a look at the best board games like Clue that are all highly rated on Amazon.