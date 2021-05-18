Kate Moss Just Made £12k In Her Sleep – Literally

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Kate Moss has come up with perhaps the most innovative way to raise money for the cause. The supermodel has auctioned off a clip of her sleeping, with a portion of the proceeds going towards Adwoa Aboah’s charity Gurls Talk.

Sleeping With Kate – which sold for roughly £12,000 – was one of three videos to be auctioned off. The other two were Drive With Kate and Walk With Kate.

Moss worked on the series with Moments In Time, an anonymous art collective who describes themselves as “creatives dedicated to exploring the idea of iconic within the realm of personal & public.”

Explaining what the project meant to her, Moss said, “‘Art for me has always been about the moment. Time is the thing that there is never enough of. And that waits for no one; I’m intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine. I was also drawn to the idea that this ownership can be used to help others in need hopefully gain more of it. I look forward to seeing this experiment through.”

The winning bid for Sleep With Kate actually came to 5.1699 Ethereum, a cryptocurrency used to purchase digital goods. That price is equivalent to $17,285.82, or £12,178.72.

Anyone can view the short clip online but the winner (known only by the username @0xe78408167c9a8) will receive a unique audio certification recorded by Moss in which they will be personally acknowledged by the star. They will also be revealed in a social media post through the Kate Moss Agency.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to Gurls Talk, an organisation run by fellow model Adwoa Aboah that provides mental health resources and support for women and girls.