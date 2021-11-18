9 Actors Who Fooled You Into Thinking They Were Really Twins Onscreen

Entertainment
From Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap to Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch, these actors will make you do a double take.
Netflix
It’s often said that acting is reacting, which makes it especially impressive when actors portray two identical characters who interact with each other. In The Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens proved she could play both leading roles as Stacy DeNovo and Lady Margaret Delacourt.
Netflix
In The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Hudgens took on a third lookalike role, Lady Fiona Pembrooke. With The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star out Nov. 18 on Netflix, here are eight other actors who’ve also taken on the challenge of playing multiple identical characters.