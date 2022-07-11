Twitter Is Gobsmacked By Adam Collard’s Love Island Return & So Are His Exes

As if the fallout from that Casa Amor re-coupling wasn’t dramatic enough, the producers of ITV2’s Love Island concluded Sunday night’s episode (July 10) with the ultimate reveal — the return of Adam Collard. First appearing in series four in 2018, the personal trainer from Newcastle was one for the Love Island history books, having coupled up with four girls during his month in the villa.

Collard obviously brought drama into villa life, but his behaviour during a chat with Rosie Williams attracted criticism from a domestic abuse charity. Women’s Aid called for fans to recognise it as an example of “unhealthy behaviour in relationships,” and to speak “out against all forms of domestic abuse — emotional as well as physical.” A statement noted what the charity saw as “clear warning signs” of Collard’s behaviour, highlighting “part [of] a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.” In response, Collard took to Instagram following his departure on day 32, writing that he “never intended to upset anybody along the way at any time.”

In the teaser of Collard’s return courtesy of Aftersun, he revealed he has his eyes set on Paige Thorne, Danica Taylor, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğu, and he made it clear that he’s not afraid “to ruffle a few feathers” when he enters the villa. He seems especially taken by Cülcüloğu, pulling her aside for a chat first out of all the girls. “I’m not going to lie I find you super attractive and that’s why I came in and wanted to speak to you straight away,” he told her.

From what’s already been teased, it’s safe to assume that Collard will certainly stir the already pot. As fans prepare for “the ultimate bombshell” to step on some serious toes, here’s how Twitter reacted to the reveal – including a surprise appearance from Collard’s ex, Zara McDermott.