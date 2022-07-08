Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Love Island's Intense Post-Casa Amor Recoupling

Let’s face it, fans of ITV’s reality dating smash Love Island are in it for the drama - and Series 8 is most certainly delivering in that department. During episode 37’s intense recoupling (July 7) viewers were on the edge of their seats as the infamous Casa Amor twist came to a dramatic end. This year’s recoupling was so gripping, in fact, that the episode drew in a whopping 3.9 million viewers; the show’s biggest overnight audience since the 2019 grand finale according to ITV.

As fans will recall, last week the Love Island girls moved into the Casa Amor villa, while the boys stayed put in the main villa. As usual, the boys and girls were tempted by a string of sizzling newcomers and were forced to decide whether or not to stay loyal to their current partner, or dump them in favour of a Casa Amor newbie. Unfortunately for some of the OG couples, heads were indeed turned, providing standout moments in Thursday night’s episode, namely Indiyah Polack's return.

During the emotionally-charged recoupling, the islanders were shocked to learn that Dami Hope had decided to recouple with new arrival Summer Botwe, declaring “Summer isn't over.” However, Dami wasn’t alone in his decision to link up with someone else, and moments later Indiyah returned to the main villa walking hand-in-hand with her new Love Island partner, Deji Adeniyi.

Another highlight from the night came when Jacques O’Neill decided to stay in a couple with Paige Thorne, despite being intimate with Casa Amor newbie, Cheyanne Kerr. Following Paige and Jacques’ villa reunion, Cheyanne revealed to the group that she had shared a bed and a kiss with Jacques, to the shock of her fellow islanders.

As ever, fans had a lot of thoughts on the Casa Amor recoupling drama, with many viewers taking to social media to offer their hot takes on what went down. “Do you know what this recoupling is really teaching me? Boys can’t dish out what they do to girls. You just recoupled too,” one frustrated fan wrote on Twitter, while another viewer commented, “this recoupling has rattled everyone.”

Keep scrolling for some of the best fan reactions to the dramatic Love Island recoupling.