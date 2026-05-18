As Lena Dunham notes in her new memoir Famesick, she and Adam Driver haven’t spoken since Girls came to an end. Now, nearly a decade after wrapping the HBO series, Driver is responding to the book’s headline-making claims about his behavior behind the scenes.

During an appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival to promote the film Paper Tiger, Driver was asked about Famesick, in which he’s described as someone who could be “short-tempered and verbally aggressive” at times, while “protective, loving even” at others.

However, Driver made clear he doesn’t plan to weigh in on Famesick anytime soon.

“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book,” he said (via Variety).

In her memoir, Dunham reflects on her creative career and experience with the spotlight. Naturally, her work creating and starring in Girls spans much of Famesick — its chapter names come from the show’s episode titles — and thus, her working relationship with Driver looms large.

Dunham found the actor creatively invigorating during auditions (“I didn’t just want what he brought to the show. I wanted what he brought out of me,” she writes) but claims that there were moments of on-set turbulence.

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Once, while practicing lines with Driver, Dunham couldn’t recall her part and alleges that Driver screamed at her and threw a chair at the wall next to her. As she recently reiterated to NPR, “I think it was really important to make it clear in the writing that he did not hurt me. His aim was great. He didn’t get me ... We were sort of doing the best we could to understand each other. But we were almost like two different species circling each other in the woods, and we were clashing.”

Dunham also recalls feeling confused after filming their characters’ first sex scene, claiming that her “careful blocking went out the window.” Though she briefly worried that she’d “lost directorial authority,” she says the pair ultimately came to trust each other while filming the show’s often boundary-pushing scenes.

According to Dunham, the pair had a close working relationship early on but had “barely spoken in three years” by the time they filmed their final scene — the infamous “good soup” diner conversation. In the real-life goodbye that followed, Dunham acknowledged that she and Driver were “really different people” and apologized if those differences had a negative impact. But Driver reportedly replied that it was “just as it needed to be,” before telling Dunham he’d always love her.

Dunham has “deep gratitude” and “deep appreciation” for Driver today, telling NPR: “I hope that that can be felt in the writing.”