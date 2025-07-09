If you live in a perpetual state of rewatching Girls, you’re not alone. While the HBO series ended in 2017, it’s won the hearts of a new generation of viewers in recent years — and according to star and creator Lena Dunham, there’s hope for a return to the titular posse’s corner of New York.

A Shoshanna Spin-Off?

During a July 8 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Dunham was asked about the potential of a spin-off centered around Shoshanna Shapiro. (Earlier this year, Zosia Mamet — who played Shoshanna — said on the same podcast that she was “slowly working” on Dunham to make it happen.)

“Listen, I love Shoshanna. I am on record as saying she is my favorite girl,” Dunham said. The creator previously said she’s “kind of a Shosh” herself on the Girls Rewatch Podcast.

Dunham — who is currently promoting her new Netflix romance, Too Much — went on to explain that Shoshanna is “the one who is going places” when it comes to the girls of Girls. “And also, it’s just such a joy to watch Zosia be her,” she said. “So if there was the right context for us to do it, I’d be f*cking thrilled. Also, to do anything with her ... She’d be so brilliant at revisiting it, and I just miss it. And I miss her.”

Revisiting The Girls Girls

The co-stars have “kicked around” where their characters would be, Dunham added, a topic she expanded on in a new interview with Variety.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The last time viewers saw Shoshanna was at her engagement party — for which Hannah didn’t score an invite, a sign that the group had drifted apart. According to Dunham, the marriage didn’t last long anyway. “Shoshanna was married to, then divorced from, the mayor of New York City, and she runs an athleisure startup that’s zero-waste,” she told Variety.

In addition to the spot-on prediction for Shoshanna, Dunham predicted that Hannah is still teaching, has a girlfriend, and loves being a mom. Marnie would be on her third marriage, while an unvaccinated Jessa probably “lives on a boat in Croatia.” As for the guys, Dunham suggested that Adam does theater in Berlin, Ray is still on the city council and “doing better than anyone,” and Elijah is starring on a sitcom.

So, will viewers ever get to see any of this play out? Just as Dunham shared on Not Skinny But Not Fat that she’d need the “right context” for a Shoshanna spin-off, revisiting the world of Girls could happen on the right occasion. “If we had something to say that was really specific and it was a moment in their lives where we felt like revisiting it — like millennial women becoming mothers or stepping into menopause or going to live at old-age homes — I would always want to work with those people again,” she said.