Adam Peaty’s Girlfriend Had The Best Response To *That* Tango Moment

There was a lot of Strictly Come Dancing chatter this weekend after Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones performed a sultry tango that ended with a close embrace. Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the moment, with some saying they were convinced that a kiss almost took place. Now Peaty’s long-term girlfriend Eirianedd Munro – a 23-year-old artist from Wales – has offered her own response via TikTok.

In a video that has now been viewed more than 6 million times, Munroe – who shares a son with the Olympian – seems entirely unphased by the near kiss. In fact, she decided to poke fun at it instead. In the video, we see Munroe fake crying with a sound bit of a baby in the background. The on-screen caption reads, “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live tv, finding out 10 million people also watched it live.”

Peaty, on the other hand, took a more serious approach to tackling the gossip. In a statement on Instagram and Twitter, the swimmer said the tango was his “favourite dance so far” and he thanked fans for their supportive messages.

The Olympian went on to add, “To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Peaty, 26, met Munro, 23, while training at Loughborough University, where she was a student at the time. Munroe graduated with a BA in Fine Art in July this year while Adam was in Tokyo fir the 2021 Olympics. The pair often share snaps of each other and their son George-Anderson Adetola Peaty on Instagram. In a post uploaded during the Tokyo Olympics, Munroe wrote alongside a picture of Peaty, “I am so so SO PROUD of him. I wish I could be there to support and celebrate these monumental life moments with my boo, I just have to hope he feels all the love we’re sending from the other side of the world.”

Now in its fourth week, Strictly 2021 has seen stars build stronger relationships with their professional partners, which has resulted in lots of online commentary. As well as Peaty and Jones, Tilly Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin have also been at the centre of rumours about the Strictly “curse” – a phenomenon in which professional dancers and their star partners become romantically involved after appearing on the show together.