Spoilers ahead for Grey's Anatomy Season 18. If anyone knows how to make an entrance, it’s Dr. Addison Montgomery, and she’s returning to Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 the same way she arrived in Season 1. “And you must be the group that’s been screwing up the program,” Addison (Kate Walsh) says upon meeting the fledgling Grey Sloan residents in ABC’s promo for her Oct. 14 comeback episode. Longtime viewers will recall Addison greeting Meredith (with Derek) for the first time in the inaugural season’s shocking cliffhanger with her now-iconic line: “And you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.”

Addison’s return to Grey’s will be part of Richard’s “big plans” to beef up the hospital’s intern program, but, as always there will be some sort of mitigating factor to heighten the drama. In this case, it’s the failure of Grey Sloan’s entire HVAC system while Addison is performing a long-awaited transplant surgery. Some things never change though, and Addison refuses to stop operating — despite the threat of infection in the absence of air filtration. Instead, she races against the clock, also enlisting the help of the very woman who was, at one time, screwing her husband.

“Get me Meredith Grey,” Addison instructs Richard in the preview clip.

“People will be surprised,” Walsh teased to TV Guide of the unlikely pairing, also hinting that there will be “twists and turns” between the two characters. “Like vintage Grey’s, you will laugh and then you’ll cry,” the actor, who went on to star in the Private Practice spinoff for six seasons, added of Addison’s upcoming storyline.

While previewing new Addison images on social media, Walsh also revealed that Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, directed her first episode back. “I’m so ridiculously excited for you all to see Addison’s return,” she tweeted on Oct. 7, adding that “this was a very moving experience ... for so many reasons, not the least of which was being reunited with my former cast mates, crew members & writers.”

Indeed, after Walsh announced the news in a Sept. 2 TikTok video, Ellen Pompeo (aka Dr. Meredith Grey) opened up to People about their emotional reunion. “Kate’s so fun!” Pompeo told the magazine. “She moved to Australia, so I really haven’t seen her or hung out with her. I have so much affection and love for the original cast. We all went through something that only we can understand. So it’s always just really fun and very emotional, to be honest. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying, and we’re like, ‘Why are we crying?’”

If Walsh’s prediction for fan reaction to Addison’s comeback holds true, plan on having your tissues handy, too.