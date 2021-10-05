Adele Has Released A Teaser Of Her New Song Easy On Me

On October 5, Adele surprised her followers with a teaser clip from a music video for her new song Easy On Me.

The black-and-white clip, which lasts less than a minute, shows the singer inside a car, listening to a tape of her new track, surrounded by sheets of music. In the first few seconds, the singer gives a look to the camera through her rear-view mirror, showing off her signature cat-eye make-up.

The caption for the clip reveals that fans can expect the new song on October 15 this year.

The comments section is already flooded with excitement and adoration, including from famous names such as Beanie Feldstein. “CHILLS CRYING CHILLS,” the Booksmart actor wrote.

The surprise announcement arrives just days after Adele updated her website and social media accounts. The “Hello” hitmaker changed her Twitter and Instagram images to a blue and turquoise pattern, while the information on her old website was replaced simply with a “sign up” button.

Earlier in the week, the number 30 also mysteriously began appearing in some of the most prominent locations around the world, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and New York City’s Empire State Building.

Although not confirmed, it is rumoured Adele’s hotly anticipated fourth album will be titled 30, following the same tradition as her previous releases 19, 21, and 25, the titles of which refer to a significant year in the singer’s life.

Adele’s forthcoming new album will be her first since 2015’s 25, which went on to shift more than 3.5 million copies in the UK alone. The “Rolling in the Deep” performer has also enjoyed massive success worldwide with her previous three album releases, which have sold a combined total of 59.5 million copies.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect incoming information about Adele’ Easy On Me.