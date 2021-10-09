Fans have been on watch for Adele’s next album, and she rewarded them for their diligence during her very first Instagram Live on Saturday, Oct. 9. After taking questions from her followers and battling technical difficulties, the Grammy winner previewed her new song “Easy on Me,” which is due out on Oct. 15. The 45-second snippet unveiled some of her trademark emotional lyrics, so needless to say, many of her fans are now in their feelings and turning to Twitter to express themselves.

The British singer had released a teaser of “Easy on Me” four days prior, but the video didn’t unveil any lyrics. Thanks to her new reveal, though, there are more clues about the song’s meaning. It seems to be about moving on to a new relationship after one that didn’t pan out — much like Adele has. She sings in the clip:

There ain’t no gold in the river / that I’ve been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning / Go easy

It was enough to have fans crying and predicting a windfall for therapists once the song officially drops. “I can just feel the emotion & pain in Adele’s voice,” one person tweeted. Another fan added, “GOSH THIS IS GONNA WRECK ME.”

The taste wasn’t enough for many people. They want the song’s release date to come now so they can hear it in full. “Can’t wait till Oct 15,” one person lamented with five loudly crying emojis.

Some fans are calling it now: Adele has another hit on her hands. One has already listened to it an “unhealthy amount of times.”

More to come…