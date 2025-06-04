The White Lotus Season 3 featured two shocking deaths and a Southern accent heard round the world, but its lasting legacy will be dramatic rumors that swirled in its wake. As Jason Isaacs (who played troubled patriarch Timothy Ratliff) told The Guardian, “There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke.”

While the actor stopped short of spilling specific tea, his comments set the stage for all sorts of speculation — including the rumor that co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins were feuding, after fans noticed they weren’t following each other after the Season 3 finale.

Now, two months after viewers said goodbye to the doomed lovers Rick and Chelsea (RIP), Wood and Goggins are setting the record straight.

“There Is No Feud.”

In a joint interview with Variety — which took place in early May but was published on June 4 — Goggins put it plainly. “There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” he said, going on to compare his scene partner to screen legends like Goldie Hawn and Meg Ryan.

“You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece,” he joked. “But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Saying Goodbye To The White Lotus

As for the unfollow? Filming in Thailand brought up emotions from a traumatic time in Goggins’ real life. He had previously traveled there after the death of his first wife, and after retreading that territory for the show, he “needed to begin to process saying goodbye to Rick and Chelsea,” he said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Indeed, Wood questioned people’s interest in the social media of it all, calling it “such a comment on where we’re at culturally.”

But for what it’s worth, Goggins did follow her during the interview. “It’s all so ridiculous,” he said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f*cking ever.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

As the pair hugged, Variety notes, Wood replied: “I completely understand.”

Goggins also weighed in on his earlier headline-making interview with The Times, where he was asked about Wood multiple times but said he would not “have that conversation.” His publicist ultimately ended the interview.

“What am I gonna do, speak for both of us? Never,” he said, calling the journalist’s questions “divisive” in nature.