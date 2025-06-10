Fans get an inside look at Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy empire in Hulu’s Call Her Alex. The new two-part docuseries (which premiered on June 10) traces the podcasting mogul’s career, from her earliest days making videos as a kid to reaching a $125 million deal to bring her show to SiriusXM.

It’s been a lucrative, game-changing journey. While Cooper’s net worth may not be publicly available, Forbes reports that she brought in $22 million in 2024 alone — and if you’ve been following the 30-year-old entrepreneur’s ascent this far, you know that Call Her Daddy isn’t her only source of income.

Alex Cooper’s Net Worth Includes More Than Call Her Daddy

Before Cooper’s $125 million move to SiriusXM was announced in August 2024 — making her the highest-paid female podcaster in the world, per The Hollywood Reporter — she made $60 million during her three years at Spotify.

In addition to her celeb-adored podcast, Cooper helms a media company and beverage brand both named Unwell. While she’s known for dominating social media, she recently launched an in-person experience called Unwell Weekend.

And she’s not stopping at her own brand. Cooper has lent her voice to other buzzy endeavors, too. She covered the Paris Olympics for Peacock and partnered with SKIMS and Jimmy Choo for her wedding to Matt Kaplan in 2024.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Cooper’s business success affords her the room to be selective. She recently revealed on Harry Jowsey’s Boyfriend Material podcast that she once turned down $8 million for a brand deal she “didn’t believe in.”

She’s Open About Wealth

Call Her Daddy first won over its legion of listeners due, in part, to its radical candor about sex and relationships. Cooper values that openness when it comes to talking business. As she recently told Bustle, “What I’m really proud about is that I am able to publicly share a lot of the things that I’ve done in business to help other women feel like you can do the same thing, girl. Whatever you want, you can go get it. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s definitely worth it.”

For all her headline-making millions, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s pretty “reserved” when it comes to spending. “My money goes back into my company and is being saved and invested,” she explained.

However, Cooper also shared that she did purchase something special — and very on-brand — after her $125 SiriusXM deal. “I ordered a bunch of new hoodies and sweatpants,” she said. “I love to be comfortable.”