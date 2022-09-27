Hailey Bieber Reacts To Rumors She “Stole” Justin & *That* Selena Gomez Chant

For the first time ever, Hailey Bieber will address the controversy surrounding her marriage to global pop star Justin Bieber during the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser for the episode, Hailey tells host Alex Cooper how difficult being married to someone with Justin’s enormous public following has been for her. “How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?” Cooper asks. Hailey pauses before saying, “Where do I start?”

The Call Her Daddy teaser also shows clips of a viral TikTok video that captured Hailey putting on sunglasses while walking the 2021 Met Gala red carpet after a “Selena, Selena, Selena” chant broke out in front of her, showing the crowd’s allegiance to her husband’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the video, Justin is by her side and can be seen wiping her eyes and mouthing “don’t cry, don’t cry” and telling her he loves her.

Hailey married Justin in September 2018 soon after the singer called it quits with Gomez. The Biebers had dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before breaking up and then reconciling again in June 2018. Some “Jelena” fans blamed Hailey for her husband’s public breakup with Gomez, whose relationship with Justin lasted intermittently between 2010 until 2018, and have taken to online and IRL harassment of the model.

The teaser doesn’t share any soundbites of Hailey recounting the viral Met Gala experience, but she does comment on the rumors that her relationship with Justin overlapped with Gomez.

“Your husband was in a very public relationship,” Cooper asks her near the end of the trailer clip. “People were obsessed with them being together. Were you ever with Justin, romantically, at the same time as her?” Hailey pauses before answering, noting that she’s “literally never talked about this ever.” The clip doesn’t give us a concrete answer, but it does hint that Hailey will address the claim head-on. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him,’” she says about the Jelena fans. “It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth.”

Hailey’s episode of Call Her Daddy will stream on Spotify on Sept. 28. Bustle will update this post with Hailey’s quotes as soon as the episode becomes available.