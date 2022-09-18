Music
A true lock ‘n’ roll star.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Arctic Monkeys have been going for 20 years now, and in that time, their frontman has turned out some first-rate mops — from this frankly mesmerising quiff to the emo-inspired throwbacks that haunt us all. So, let’s hold his hair in deep devotion with a whistle-stop tour through the highlights. Pun intended!
As Maria once warbled in The Sound of Music, let’s start at the very beginning — a very good place to start. This combed-forward mop from 2006 is the newly-revived Indie Sleaze movement encapsulated in a single hairstyle. Top marks.