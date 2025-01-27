As Grant Ellis embarks upon his Bachelor journey, he’ll work to forge a few solid connections and a lifelong match among a pool of 25 hopeful contestants.

One of the women you’ll meet on Grant’s season is Alexe Godin, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada. “She is ready to find the man of her dreams and wants someone who is open-minded, hardworking and an all-around good human,” reads her Bachelor bio.

Will that good human be Grant? Time will tell! In the meantime, here’s everything to know about Alexe from The Bachelor. Spoilers ahead!

Alexe’s All About Manifesting

Alexe’s Instagram is full of travel pics and videos, including a recap of a recent trip to Mexico, where her friends ran through an airport to make their connecting flight. “My life is always chaos, but it always works out for some reason,” she said.

Speaking of, Alexe has been open about her penchant for manifestation. At the end of 2024, she took to TikTok to share how her vision board for the year came true. One of the photos on her board was a behind-the-scenes snap of a set of some type, which she said corresponded to a “surprise coming up soon.”

It’s unclear if the surprise was The Bachelor or a different creative project, but either way, it’s clear Alexe is passionate about cultivating her dream life.

She Makes An Entrance

Ahead of Grant’s Jan. 27 premiere, The Bachelor teased a clip of Alexe’s limo arrival, and she was accompanied by an adorable furry friend, Linda, her “no-drama llama.”

Grant responds well to the plus-one, declaring he’s not about the drama either. The teaser promptly cuts to footage of abundant drama to come (this is The Bachelor, after all), but it’s the thought that counts!

According to Alexe’s Bachelor bio, she grew up on a farm surrounded by all kinds of animals — so it’s fitting that she’d bring a friend for moral support.

Spoilers About Grant & Alexe

Even before Grant’s season premiered, the preview of Alexe’s Night 1 companion made her an exciting contestant to look out for. But will that translate to a lasting connection with Grant?

According to Reality Steve, it serves her well — for a while, anyway. Alexe reportedly receives Grant’s first impression rose, which comes with the bonus of going on the first one-on-one date of the season. While it’s unclear whether the perk will continue for future installments of The Bachelor/ette, it’s a promising sign that raises the stakes of that first cocktail party.

As for Alexe? She reportedly makes it quite far on Grant’s season but is eliminated before hometown dates, Reality Steve writes.