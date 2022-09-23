Alison Mosshart Is The Ultimate Rock'N'Roll Star

In July 2022, Homeland actor Damian Lewis was pictured with American musician Alison Mosshart at a fundraising party in London. The pair were spotted enjoying each other’s company at more events over the summer and strolling along the sidewalk in New York City in August. While neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, Mosshart’s mum, Vivian, told the Mail Online that her daughter met Lewis through “mutual friends” and that she and the family were “excited for her.”

Lewis lost his wife, fellow actor Helen McCrory, to breast cancer in April 2021. In a poignant tribute published in The Times, Lewis wrote about McCrory’s last moments, revealing she told him and their two children, Manon and Gulliver, not to be sad “because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I’ve wanted to.”

While Lewis is a familiar face to audiences worldwide, Mosshart is a highly-regarded performer of a different kind. Born in 1978, the musician is from the small coastal city of Vero Beach in Florida. She has a younger brother called Matthew, a chef who was engaged to Kelly Osbourne before they split in 2014, per Closer magazine.

Mosshart is best known for being part of The Kills, a rock duo she formed with English musician and Kate Moss’ ex-husband Jamie Hince in 2000. In addition, Mosshart is a member of The Dead Weather, a rock supergroup which includes The White Stripes’ Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age’s Dean Fertita, and The Ranconteurs’ Jack Lawrence. The musician is also a solo artist, having released her debut single “Rise” in 2020.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mosshart’s musical journey began when she was just “a little kid” and progressed in her early teens when she started skateboarding. At 13, she formed her first band, Discount, with the boys she skateboarded with. A year later, the punk band was touring across the country, and later ventured to Japan, Australia, and Hawaii. “It was a wild, really cool time with such a great network of friends.”

While Mosshart was having the time of her life, her parents weren’t so sure about the rock‘n’roll lifestyle. “But I was a straight A student, so I suppose they didn’t think I’d get into trouble,” she told the Independent. “They were amused by the idea of this very quiet, shy girl wanting to perform on stage for hundreds of people.”

