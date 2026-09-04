From family squabbles and building her business to the aftermath of her high-profile breakup, Alix Earle doesn’t hold back in her new Netflix reality series Earle Meets World (streaming now). But for many viewers, the biggest question going into the show was: What happened between Earle and Alex Cooper?

Though Cooper — host of Call Her Daddy — had brought Earle onto her Unwell Network in 2023 to produce her own podcast, Hot Mess, the creators parted ways less than two years later. While neither shared specifics about the professional split, Cooper later accused Earle of being “passive-aggressive” and using “fake drama to distract from other sh*t going on” in an April TikTok. “I know what happened and so do you. So talk,” she challenged her former associate.

Addressing the video on Earle Meets World, Earle tells the camera that she’s “stayed quiet for so long because I am scared of Alex Cooper.” So... how does the 25-year-old feel about the fallout being aired on Netflix?

“Coming up to launch, it’s obviously something that’s not my favorite thing,” Earle tells Bustle of her nerves. However, she’s in a different place today. “I feel like, Oh my gosh, I’ve moved past that, and that was months ago, and now it’s going to bring that to life again. But you know... it is what it is, and I guess that is what filming the show [entails] and what comes with it.”

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On the show, Earle opens up about the tension in a conversation with her family, including her dad, TJ Earle, who says his daughter had “not a great working relationship” with Cooper. He claims that Earle saw Cooper as a mentor but wasn’t given adequate resources to produce her podcast.

In the same family debrief, Earle says she “constantly felt taken advantage of, and used, and mistreated, and manipulated” during her time working with Cooper. She cited her 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy as an example, saying she wasn’t comfortable with some of the “really sexual questions” but answered them because she was drunk. She also regrets delving into her family’s personal lives on Cooper’s podcast.

Looking back on her early days with Cooper, “I was so happy, and I trusted her so much,” Earle says on Earle Meets World. “And all she did was just sh*t on it. And it sucks.”