Everything We Know About A Potential All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

Netflix’s new South Korean horror series All of Us Are Dead follows a group of students trying to escape their high school after it becomes ground zero for a zombie outbreak caused by a mysterious virus. Stranded without any food or cell phone service, the teens have no option but to fight off their infected classmates as they attempt to survive. The series is based on a popular Korean webtoon, Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, which consists of 130 episodes originally published between 2009 and 2011.

Netflix has not yet announced if there are plans to continue All of Us Are Dead in a second season. However, following the massive success of Squid Game, Netflix does appear to be investing more n Korean television series. Variety reports that at least two other Korean dramas will be coming to Netflix in 2022, including a Money Heist spinoff and a series called Suriname. All of Us Are Dead also has a built-in fanbase from readers of the original webtoon, as well as extensive source material to draw from. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Season 2.

The All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Cast & Plot

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 stars Yoon Chan-young as Chung-san, Park Ji-hoo as Nam On-jo, Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra, Park Solomon as Lee Soo-hyuk, Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-nam, and Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-yeon. However, because the show is about a zombie apocalypse and includes multiple character deaths, it’s likely that a second season will require a number of new cast members depending on who’s left standing at the end. Additionally, if Season 1 gets through most of the plot from the original webtoon, the TV show’s team will need to come up with a plan to expand the story.

The All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Premiere Date

A premiere date has not yet been announced for a potential Season 2, but Netflix shows tend to follow a six to 12 month release schedule. Most likely, you can expect a second season sometime in 2023. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.