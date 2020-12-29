RuPaul’s Drag Race really is the gift that keeps on giving. Over the festive period the next set of fierce queens were announced and while COVID-19 may have kept you away from your finery it hasn’t stopped Mama Ru. Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr will join RuPaul on the judging panel but they won’t be alone. Here are some of the celebrity guests appearing on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It’s going to be an all star affair.

It’s been reported that Drag Race UK will return for a ten week series on Jan. 14, just in time to beat your New Year blues. 12 new queens will compete for the title of the next Drag Race Superstar and speaking to Gay Times, 2021 Drag Race star A’Whora, said, “it’s an achievement alone to come out of it alive. I will never look at Drag Race the same ever again. For me, a drag fan and as a viewer, it is one of the best seasons of Drag Race ever. It’s changing what Drag Race has ever been.” Mama Ru did not come to play.

Alongside the new queens, viewers will be introduced to a series guest judges and enjoy cameos from stars. So, these are the celebs getting a slice of the Drag Race UK Series 2 action.

Maya Jama David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Dec. 27 it was announced that presenter Maya Jama would be taking a coveted seat alongside Michelle Visage and RuPaul as a judge on the new series. After the announcement she tweeted, “The way I love this show. Can. Not. Wait.”

Dawn French Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French was among the first celebrities to be announced as guest judges on season two of Drag Race UK. In a Gay Times interview French said, “they did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks."

Jessie Ware Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer, podcaster, and long time fan of the show Jessie Ware will be making an appearance on the panel. She tweeted, “Dreams do come true! Had such a great time with them. The Queens are (fire) you're going to LOVE them."

MNEK Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MNEK first dipped his toes in Drag Race waters last year when he joined the show as a guest vocal coach. In 2021 he’ll be sitting on the main panel as a guest judge. He said, “I’m a fan of Drag Race, as is most of the gay community. It’s literally our version of sports or something. I was on it last year, as a vocal coach and I loved being a part of it. So to be asked to judge this year, I was so so so excited.”

Lorraine Kelly Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Lorraine Kelly is the queen of morning TV and will be turning her attention to this year's contestants as she joins the show as a guest judge. When it was announced she’d be sitting alongside RuPaul she said, “it was an absolute joy to be there — to meet Ru, to meet Michelle again.. and Alan. And the queens were just incredible. I felt as if I were in a gorgeous Ru bubble all day and all was right with the world. And I was sitting beside RuPaul, who smells divine.”

Jourdan Dunn Fred VIELCANET/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images If someone knows how to work a catwalk it’s supermodel Jourdan Dunn. She’ll be sharing her wealth of knowledge with this season's contestants and, as a big fan, she said joining the panel was “a dream come true.”

Elizabeth Hurley David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Known for her daring looks and era-defining styles, actor Elizabeth Hurley is a style icon in her own right. She’s taking her eye for all things glamorous to the first episode of season two of Drag Race UK and said, “my whole family is obsessed with the show and would have disowned me if I hadn’t said yes to being a judge.”

Natalie Cassidy Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Drag Race is so much more than owning the outfits. This season the new queens will receive acting masterclasses from Eastenders finest, Natalie Cassady. She’s been on-hand to teach them how to be both fun and sassy and said of the new series, “the talent is amazing and fabulous. There is so much creativity and humour and good fun from what I’ve seen. Exactly the sort of thing we need to cheer us all up - long live Drag Race.”

Jay Revell Key to every good Drag Race dance extravanganza queen are the choreographers that put hours into the performance. Jay Revell is a renowned creative director and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Little Mix. He’ll be making an appearance to put the queens through their paces.

DJ Jodie Harsh Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images It was only a matter of time before DJ Jodie Harsh sashayed onto our screens and she'll be making a cameo appearance on the next season of Drag Race. In a tweet she said, “Surprise!! Look out for my cameo on Drag Race UK season two! @bbcthree @dragraceukbbc @RuPaul SO EXCITED!”

Raven Tara Ziemba/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Drag Race is a family and once you’ve made your mark you’ll be in the hall of fame forever. Raven won over viewers on the U.S. version's second season and since then has gone on to do the makeup of Mama Ru, herself. Her expertise is on point.