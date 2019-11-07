The first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK took the nation by storm, and there's no sign of that stopping anytime soon. Baga Chipz and The Vivienne have officially stolen my heart, and the guest judge appearances kept getting better and better with every episode. So will RuPaul's Drag Race UK return for series two?

Well, the series won't have to sashay away anytime soon, because last November the BBC confirmed that Drag Race UK will be returning for a second series. "I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of RuPaul's Drag Race UK," RuPaul told the BBC in a press statement. "This season's queens proved that Britain's Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here's to another season of love, laughter and light!"

Per Radio Times, filming for the series was “interrupted” due to the coronavirus pandemic over the summer. The second season was halfway through filming before having to shut down, as BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said on a virtual panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “I think the best thing I can say is hopefully if we all stay well and stable in the UK like we are now, we’ll get it done by the end of the year,” Campbell explained at the time.

And it looks like the team are on track, as guest judge Alan Carr told ITV’s Lorriane on Tuesday (Oct. 20) that filming for season two is set to resume soon, with a launch date set for early November on BBC iPlayer. “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished,” the comedian said. “It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good,” he joked, “because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

The BBC have also announced a spin-off series titled God Shave the Queens, which will treat viewers to a backstage look at the Drag Race UK tour.

On top of that, Dawn French has been announced as the first guest judge for season 2. “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge but I couldn’t — because I don’t live in London,” she told Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast.

French also gave some insight into how the set will be COVID-proofed, but revealing that there might be “a sort of Perspex” between the judges. “That’s a shame, because I really do want to touch RuPaul!” she exclaimed.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK continues Thursday (Nov. 7) at 8 p.m. on BBC Three.