All Of The Babies That Came Out Of Love Island

In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is back for 2021. After a 15-month hiatus, I for one can’t wait to see a herd of tanned twenty-somethings lay it on factor 50 thick and start cracking on with one another. This year’s cohort consists of a fashion blogger, a PE teacher, a civil servant and (of course) a few models here and there. But will any of them find their type on paper? Well, going by past seasons, they’re certainly in with a shot.

As diehard fans know, there have actually been a huge number of Love Island success stories, with former couples such as Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen having seriously stood the test of time (we’re talking years) and eventually tying the knot. Elsewhere, a few couples have even gone on to settle down and have Love Island babies. In fact, a Casa Amor’s worth of mini islanders have been born over the years. My only question is, do they get their own version of the personalised formula bottle? Or at least a customised Love Island dummy?

In preparation for the seventh season, I’m taking a look at all the Love Island mini-mes.

Vienna Morrison Beech Luis Morrison and Cally Beech made it to the final of the inaugural season of Love Island back in 2015. The pair stayed together after leaving the villa and even welcome a Love Island baby – daughter Vienna – in 2017. The pair decided to split in the following year.

Freddie-George & Delilah De La Hoyde-Massey Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey paired up on day one of entering the villa in 2016 and went on to win the second season. The couple are now happily married and share two children, Freddie George and Delilah.

Baby Lever Although Dom and Jess didn’t make it to the final of season three, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos in 2018 and welcomed a boy in 2019 whom they refer to only as “Baby Lever” on Instagram.

Nell Jewitt They may not have won the show but Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt won the Love Island lottery IRL, welcoming baby Nell in 2020 and sharing their parenting journey on Instagram.

Santiago Dyer-Kimmence Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer became a mum in January 2021 after welcoming a baby boy with partner Sammy Kimmence. “We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy,” Dyer wrote on Instagram.

Blossom Fincham Jack Fincham shocked his followers in January 2020 with a surprise announcement that he had welcomed a baby girl, Blossom Fincham, into the world. Whilst he’s no longer with Blossom’s mother, Casey Ranger, they are still friends Jack said it was the “best thing that has ever happened” to him.

Alfie Woodhams-Bye Emma-Jane Woodhams had originally left the Love Island villa in 2016 with Terry Walsh but got back with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan Bye, shortly after. Woodhams and Bye announced they had welcomes their son Alfie in 2017, but the new parents broke up shortly after.

Talia Renè-Rose Walsh Terry Walsh, who came out of season two with Emma-Jane Woodhams after a scandal-filled season, is the latest addition to the Love Island list of parents. He and fianceée Danielle welcomed their daughter Talia Renè-Rose in March 2021.

Archie Carr-Edmonds Tyla Carr left the villa in 2017 after failing to couple up but welcomed baby boy Archie in December 2018 with former partner Rossco Edmonds. The couple split up around six months after he was born.

Roman Vieira-Somerville Marcel left the villa with Gabby Allen in 2017. In January 2021, the former Blazin’ Squad star revealed he had welcomed a baby boy called Roman with his girlfriend Rebecca Vieira, saying he was the “most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.

Presley James Lawry Jess Hayes was a fan favourite in the inaugural Love Island, winning the series with Max Morley. In June 2019, Jess revealed she had a baby boy named Presley James Lawry, with her new fiancé Dan Lawry.

Reg Elizabeth-Andreetti Runner-up Hannah Elizabeth also appeared in the first series of Love Island. She welcomed a baby boy, Reg, in November 2019 with fiancé and the baby’s father, YouTuber George Andreetti, but the couple split shortly before Reg was born.

Aries Yhnell-Campbell Season three alumni Theo announced in February 2021 that he became a father to a baby boy Aries with influencer Sapphire Yhnell. “I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy,” he wrote on Instagram.