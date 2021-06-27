There’s Been Some Major Love Island Baby Announcements in 2022

In case you missed it, or maybe you’ve been hiding under a rock, Love Island is now a twice-a-year occurrence. Well, at least from now on, anyway. The seventh season of the dating reality show saw us all glued to our screens every night at 9 p.m once again this summer, with plenty of Casa Amor drama and the introduction of now-dubbed TV royalty, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. In fact, this series brought in record-breaking audiences with the finale episode drawing in 3.4 million people, the show’s highest numbers since 2019.

As diehard fans know, there have actually been a number of Love Island success stories. A few couples have gone on to settle down and have Love Island babies, with Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury being the latest couple to announce their pregnancy. In fact, a Casa Amor’s worth of mini islanders have been born over the years. Our only question is, do they get their own version of the personalised formula bottle? Or at least a customised Love Island dummy? Join us as we take a take a look at the Love Island mini-mes.

Vienna Morrison Beech Luis Morrison and Cally Beech made it to the final of the inaugural season of Love Island back in 2015. The pair stayed together after leaving the villa and even welcome a Love Island baby – daughter Vienna – in 2017. The pair decided to split in the following year.

Freddie-George & Delilah De La Hoyde-Massey Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey paired up on day one of entering the villa in 2016 and went on to win the second season. The couple are now happily married and share two children, Freddie George and Delilah.

Baby Levers Although Dom and Jess didn’t make it to the final of season three, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos in 2018 and share two sons, but have not publicly revealed their names.

Nell & Nora Jewitt They may not have won the show but Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt won the Love Island lottery IRL, welcoming baby Nell in 2020 and Nora in May 2022.

Santiago Dyer-Kimmence Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer became a mum in January 2021 after welcoming a baby boy with now ex-partner, Sammy Kimmence. “We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy,” Dyer wrote on Instagram.

Blossom Fincham Jack Fincham shocked his followers in January 2020 with a surprise announcement that he had welcomed a baby girl, Blossom Fincham, into the world. Whilst he’s no longer with Blossom’s mother, Casey Ranger, they are still friends Jack said it was the “best thing that has ever happened” to him.

Alfie Woodhams-Bye Emma-Jane Woodhams had originally left the Love Island villa in 2016 with Terry Walsh but got back with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan Bye, shortly after. Woodhams and Bye announced they had welcomed their son Alfie in 2017, but the new parents broke up shortly after.

Talia Renè-Rose Walsh Terry Walsh, who came out of season two with Emma-Jane Woodhams after a scandal-filled season, is another addition to the Love Island list of parents. He and fianceé Danielle welcomed their daughter Talia Renè-Rose in March 2021.

Archie Carr-Edmonds Tyla Carr left the villa in 2017 after failing to couple up but welcomed baby boy Archie in December 2018 with former partner Rossco Edmonds. The couple split up around six months after he was born.

Roman Vieira-Somerville Marcel left the villa with Gabby Allen in 2017. In January 2021, the former Blazin’ Squad star revealed he had welcomed a baby boy called Roman with his now-wife Rebecca Vieira, saying he was the “most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.

Presley James Lawry Jess Hayes was a fan favourite in the inaugural Love Island, winning the series with Max Morley. In June 2019, Jess revealed she had a baby boy named Presley James Lawry, with her new fianceé Dan Lawry.

Reg Elizabeth-Andreetti Runner-up Hannah Elizabeth also appeared in the first series of Love Island. She welcomed a baby boy, Reg, in November 2019 with fianceé and the baby’s father, YouTuber George Andreetti, but the couple split shortly before Reg was born.

Aries Yhnell-Campbell Season three alumni Theo announced in February 2021 that he became a father to a baby boy Aries with influencer Sapphire Yhnell. “I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Romeo Morrison Season one alum Luis Morrison announced he was expecting a baby with his former makeup artist girlfriend, Chloe Elizabeth, in July 2021. The footballer – who announced the news via Instagram – already shares four-year-old Vienna with ex-girlfriend with Cally-Jane Beech, and Romeo was born in October 2021, 11 weeks early.

Brooklyn Morley Like his Love Island partner Jess Hayes, Max Morley welcomed his son Brooklyn Morley into the world. Having spent nearly four months in the hospital, Morley was relieved to bring little Brooklyn home for the first time in March 2022. “It’s been such a tough time so proud of him and mum can’t believe how strong they’ve both been!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Excited to spend time with my son at home.”

Baby Phillips Having coupled up with Callum Jones in Season 6, Shaughna Phillips found love on the outside. While she’s yet to reveal her mystery man, Phillips announced they were expecting their first child in a tearful video on Instagram.