Hopefully you're feeling nostalgic, because the shows and movies new to Hulu in August include a bunch of '80s and '90s classics. Fall in love again with an iconic Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts rom-com. Experience the thrill of a Tom Cruise '80s action movie. Terrify yourself with a vintage horror film about a possessed doll.

If you're in the mood for something a little newer, there's also a new comedy starring Vince Vaughn that explores a world in which drugs and alcohol are only legal one day a year. Plus: a new TV series about finding love amid the pandemic, a special about surfers who've encountered sharks, and a recent season of Real Housewives to fill your drama meter for the month.

Of course, this also means there are a number of shows and movies leaving the platform in August. That includes a few of the titles that are being added on Aug. 1, which are then leaving on Aug. 31. So you'll need to make sure to put them at the top of your watchlist if you want to get to them before they're gone.

Read on for a few highlights plus the full list of what's coming and going.

My Best Friend's Wedding — August 1 In this classic rom-com, Julia Roberts stars as a woman named Julianne who slowly realizes she's in love with

Four Weddings and a Funeral — August 1 Another iconic '90s rom-com, this one stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell who grow closer as their friend group experiences exactly what the title describes: four weddings and a funeral. The movie was recently adapted into a Hulu series, so you can check out the show afterward.

Gayby — August 1 This movie landed writer Jonathan Lisecki an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best First Screenplay. It follows a woman and her gay best friend who decide to try having a baby together. But things get complicated when she also has a one-night stand around the time she gets pregnant, leaving her unsure about which man is her baby's father.

Up in the Air — August 1 Anna Kendrick's plucky new hire is a great foil to George Clooney's suave businessman in this 2009 rom-com. If you're missing traveling, there's also enough airport and hotel footage to let you live vicariously.

Child's Play — August 1 This '80s horror flick about a terrifying doll named Chucky is both ridiculous and utterly creepy.

Top Gun — August 1 Top Gun: Maverick may have been delayed until 2021, but you can watch the original '80s movie in the meantime.

Shark vs. Surfer — August 2 Shark Week 2020 starts on Aug. 9, but fans can get a head start with this National Geographic special about surfers' real run-ins with the ocean predators.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — August 3 After two decades of entertaining children in her animated series, Dora made the leap to live-action for this 2019 film. The movie aged the character up to 16 to make it appeal to a broader audience.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 — August 6 In case you missed all the recent RHOC drama while the new season was airing.

The Peanut Butter Falcon – August 6 Zak, a man with Down syndrome, runs away to become a professional wrestler. Along the way, he picks up a friend and coach played by Shia LaBeouf.

Lucky Day — August 10 Nina Dobrev stars in this film about a safecracker on the run from a vengeful killer.

Monster's Ball — August 11 This 2001 drama — for which Halle Berry won an Oscar — follows a racist prison guard who falls for the Black wife of the last prisoner he executed.

Daffodils — August 20 Rose McIver (A Christmas Prince) stars in this musical rom-com set in New Zealand.

Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona — August 22 Most productions have been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but this Freeform series was filmed remotely and follows four intertwining love stories.

The Binge — August 28 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images This new Hulu movie stars Vince Vaughn in a world where all drugs and alcohol are illegal except on one day per year.

Casino Royale — August 31 Revisit the James Bond movie that introduced Daniel Craig to the franchise.

Quantum of Solace — August 31 Make it a double feature with Casino Royale sequel Quantum of Solace.

What's Coming In August Available August 1 Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network) The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm) UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network) 71 (2015) 3:10 to Yuma (2007) A Good Woman (2006) A Perfect Murder (1998) Australia (2008) The Brothers McMullen (1995) Cats & Dogs (2001) Child's Play (1988) City Slickers (1991) City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994) Company Business (1991) Death At A Funeral (2010) Elena Undone (2010) Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) Free Fall (2013) Gayby (2012) Hellraiser (1987) Hurricane Bianca (2016) Just Charlie (2017) The Last Stand (2013) Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010) Margin Call (2011) Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) My Bloody Valentine (1981) Pit Stop (2013) Rain Man (1988) Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985) Safe (2012) The Saint (1997) Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) Sordid Lives (2000) Spare Parts (2015) Stanley & Iris (1990) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) Stuck On You (2003) Top Gun (1986) Ultraviolet (2006) Up in the Air (2009) Were The World Mine (2008) Available August 2 Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic) Available August 3 Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) Ordinary Love (2019) Available August 6 The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo) The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) Slay the Dragon (2020) Available August 7 The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu) Available August 10 Hard Night Falling (2019) Lucky Day (2020) Available August 11 Alive And Kicking (2016) Monster's Ball (2001) Available August 12 Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation) Available August 14 Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019) Available August 15 A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID) Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network) Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV) Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network) Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV) Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel) House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134 (HGTV) Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV) Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV) Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID) Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery) Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV) Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC) Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex) Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network) Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network) Available August 16 Behind You (2020) Available August 18 The Cup (2012) Available August 20 Daffodils (2020) Unacknowledged (2017) Available August 21 Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original) Available August 22 Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform) Available August 23 Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC) Available August 24 The Roads Not Taken (2020) Available August 26 Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS) Available August 28 The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original) Available August 31 Casino Royale (2006) Primal (2019) Quantum of Solace (2008) The Courier (2019)