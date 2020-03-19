The Best Movies Bustle Editors Are Streaming, From 'Moonstruck' To 'Booksmart'

Like many of you, Bustle's editors are helping flatten the curve by staying inside and practicing social distancing. And also like many of our readers, we're consuming inordinate amounts of entertainment. Whether it's revisiting some of our most cherished rom-coms, marathon watching seasons of reality television, unwinding with a feel-good cartoon, or indulging in a horror film — if it's available to stream, we're watching it. So we asked our editors to share some of their favorite movies streaming now.

The Bustle team's answers were varied. Karen Fratti, associate TV editor, is all about the '90s nostalgia these days. She's watching Empire Records and recommends that you follow up your viewing of the Liv Tyler indie with other cult classics from the era like Clerks and Singles. Whereas senior entertainment editor, Samantha Rollins, is gravitating towards recently released films like the Adam Sandler critical darling, Uncut Gems. And deputy entertainment editor Allison Piwowarski is feeling Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, particularly for its all-star voice cast, which includes Hailee Steinfeld and Zoe Kravitz.

Here, we've compiled a list of the best movies Bustle editors are streaming now. Watch them immediately and let these films help you get through another day indoors.

'A League of Their Own' thecoolidge on YouTube Directed by Penny Marshall, this movie tells the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League active during the 1940s. Is what we're facing now more intense than a world war? It's hard to say how bad this whole thing is going to get, but it looks like this may be similarly defining for our generation as WWII was for theirs. These women were losing husbands, losing jobs, and fighting for their livelihood by doing the thing they knew best: playing baseball. Plus, we have to show our love for Tom Hanks in any way we can. — Casey Cipriani, Film Features Writer Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

'Moonstruck' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If the traditional rom-com is candy, Moonstruck is soul food. (Or more like an Italian Sunday supper.) Just as Brooklyn widow Loretta (Cher) gets engaged to her less-than-stellar rebound, he gets called away to Italy to be with his ailing mother. During her fiancé's sojourn, Loretta connects with his angry and alluring younger brother (Nicolas Cage). That's when the real love story begins. — Samantha Leach, Culture Editor Streaming on Hulu. Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.

'Moana' Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube You get adventures on the high seas, "strong female lead" energy, Lin-Manuel Miranda bops, and ultimately an archetypal tale about protecting mother earth. In general, I highly recommend Disney Plus. It's been the best, most worthwhile $6.99 I've spent since blanketing myself in social isolation. When my anxiety peaks, animated movies are one of the few things to mellow out my mania—and Disney Plus has it all: Frozen II, Aladdin, Zootopia, Finding Nemo. I promise this is not sponcon. — Bri Kovan, Rule Breakers Editor Streaming on Disney Plus.

'Empire Records' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This is hard for me because I am not a huge movie person, but my go-to comfort food movie is Empire Records. It's painfully '90s in the best way and after you watch it, you'll get recommendations for things like Clerks and Singles, which you should also watch, and seriously, what else do you need during these trying times? — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

'Uncut Gems' A24 on YouTube Uncut Gems, because I'd prefer to live in a world where the most stressful happening is watching Adam Sandler bet way too much money on a basketball game. — Samantha Rollins, Senior Entertainment Editor Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

'Booksmart' Annapurna Pictures on YouTube Booksmart, a delightful coming-of-age comedy that's smart, well-acted, and raucously funny. On an alignment chart, it would fall squarely into Chaotic Good. (And it has an incredible soundtrack!). — Dana Getz, Associate TV Editor Streaming on Hulu. Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

'10 Cloverfield Lane' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube 10 Cloverfield Lane is not only a great thriller, but it's also a movie about a quarantine — and possible abduction. If you're looking for relatable content that also won't make you more anxious, it's a great option because it has nothing to do with disease. It'll definitely give you some perspective. Also, it's incredibly entertaining. Perfect for those who have already watched Contagion too many times. — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor Available to rent on Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes.