Mariah Carey's New Holiday Music May Rival "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

If all you want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey, you're in luck. The fan-favorite artist follows up her 2020 memoir with Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special: a musical showcase out on Apple TV+ now. Ever since Carey teased a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in an Oct. 9 Instagram post, her devoted fans have wondered what songs will be included in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, and which ones will she perform with Grande and Hudson? Here's what you need to know.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is full of celebrity cameos and performances. Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and the Peanuts gang turn up alongside Mimi in her Apple TV+ special. The Apple Original will also feature appearances from Carey's 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Of course, Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special would not be complete without new music, and it does not disappoint. Carey's new collaboration with Grande and Hudson is "Oh Santa!": a remix of the Billboard No. 1 hit from her 2010 album, Merry Christmas II You. The remix version is now available wherever you purchase and stream music, as is the album: Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+ Original Soundtrack).

Here are all the songs in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special:

1 "Sleigh Ride" It may be lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with Mimi, but Mariah Carey's rendition of the Christmas classic, "Sleigh Ride," hasn't hit YouTube yet. Here's hoping she'll follow up the release of her "Oh Santa!" remix with a video for this, the first song featured in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

2 "When Christmas Comes (Magical Christmas Mix)" Another hit from Merry Christmas II You, "When Christmas Comes" is one of many, many Carey tracks getting a remix for the Apple Original. Check out the original song above, and listen to the new version when Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special premieres on Apple TV+.

3 "Christmas Time Is Here" Carey released her "Charlie Brown Christmas" video, featuring her rendition of the jazzy Vince Guaraldi Trio hit, way back in 2011. Now fans can enjoy an official album release, courtesy of the Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+ Original Soundtrack).

4 "Oh Santa! [feat. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson]" The Carey-Grande-Hudson trio's remix of "Oh Santa!" is clearly a showstopper, but this performance just so happens to kick off the main storyline in Mimi's holiday special.

5 "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) / House Top Celebration [feat. Snoop Dogg & Jermaine Dupri]" Carey brings back this classic track in her Magical Christmas Special, this time with special guest appearances from Snoop Dogg — who cameos as Santa Claus himself — and Jermaine Dupri.

6 "Sugar Plum Fairy (Magical Christmas Mix)" Mariah Carey's whistle register is the stuff of legends, and nowhere is it on better display than in her a capella rendition of Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." She brings back the song for an all-new performance in her holiday special.

7 "Christmas Time Is In the Air Again (Magical Christmas Mix)" Another hit from Merry Christmas II You, "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again" appears remixed in Carey's new Apple Original show. Listen to the original above, and check out the latest version during Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

8 "O Holy Night (Magical Christmas Mix)" Carey recorded "O Holy Night" for her first Christmas album, 1994's Merry Christmas. Fans will get to hear this and other Christmas classics remixed in the singer's holiday special on Apple TV+.

9 "Joy to the World (Magical Christmas Mix)" Another Merry Christmas track, "Joy to the World" finds Carey singing outdoors in a ball gown — as any good diva does — in Mariah Carey's Christmas Special. Check out the original recording above.

10 "Silent Night (Magical Christmas Mix)" A Christmas musical performance wouldn't be complete without "Silent Night," and Mimi's version puts her vocal talents on full display, both here and in her Apple Original special.