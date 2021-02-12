You'll Be Listening To The To All The Boys 3 Soundtrack Long After Finishing The Movie

Netflix's To All the Boys franchise is ready to make its final bow with its third installment, Always and Forever. The film finds Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) still very much in love, but coming upon yet another test. When they discover that they won't be attending Stanford together as they planned, they're each left trying to figure out how to both keep their relationship alive and go to the colleges of their dreams. Certain that long distance would be the end of their relationship, it seems like the end is in sight for the pair — or is it?

Matching this vibe is the song used in the Always and Forever trailer: Betty Who's cover of the Donna Lewis classic, "I Love You Always Forever." Not only does the title of the film line up perfectly, but the lyrics ("I love you always forever / Near or far, closer together / Everywhere I will be with you / Everything I will do for you") nail the plot as well. Like Lara Jean and Peter, they're a perfect match.

But that's not the only great song used in the film. Read on for more of the Always and Forever soundtrack: