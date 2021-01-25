Amanda Gorman's Book Isn't Out Yet, But It's Already On Top Of The Amazon Charts

If you just can't get "The Hill We Climb" out of your head, you're probably wondering when and where you can get your hands on Amanda Gorman's book, The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough. First printed in 2015, Gorman's self-published poetry collection has disappeared from the Internet for an exciting reason: to make room for not one, not two, but three new books the poet will publish this year. The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough may be gone, but new books by Amanda Gorman are headed your way soon.

The Penguin Young Readers imprint Viking Books for Young Readers, which will publish all three of Gorman's new books, lists her forthcoming collection, The Hill We Climb, as her "debut." It's possible, and maybe even likely, that The Hill We Climb will contain some of the poems originally printed in The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough, but readers will have to wait until more information on Gorman's new book becomes available.

Don't worry, though, because there's still plenty of Gorman's work available to celebrate. The National Youth Poet Laureate's new books are already topping bestseller lists at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Two of them, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem and The Hill We Climb, will be available on Sep. 21. A hardcover-bound copy of Gorman's inauguration poem, "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country," is out on Apr. 27.

Gorman's debut children's book, Change Sings, will be illustrated by the same artist who helped bring Barack Obama's 2010 picture book, Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters, to life. Details on The Hill We Climb are still to come, but the 22-year-old poet says she hopes that the poetry collection, which is geared toward YA readers, will "inspire and uplift... at a time when we could all use more poetry in our lives, no matter our age."

Although The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough has disappeared from Amazon and the author's website, copies of Amanda Gorman's book are selling for upwards of $500 USD on eBay, with one copy set to fetch $730 USD at the time of this writing. So if you've been a fan of the poet for a while now, you might just have a collector's item on your bookshelf.

Amanda Gorman's three new books are available for pre-order today from your favorite bookseller.