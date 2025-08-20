A new Hulu series dramatizes the arrest, trials, and ultimate exoneration of Amanda Knox — who, with her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, was accused of murdering her housemate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007. The young women were college students studying abroad in Italy.

But The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (streaming now) has something that sets it apart from many true-crime series: the blessing and personal perspective of its subject, Knox, who serves as an executive producer.

She does so alongside Monica Lewinsky, whose own experience navigating controversy in the public eye proved a guiding light. As Knox recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “She had a lot of advice about reclaiming your voice and your narrative. That ended up being a turning point for me.”

What Happened?

Both Knox and Sollecito spent nearly four years in prison before they were acquitted in 2011 — a decision that was upheld in 2015. Judges wrote at the time that the investigation was marked by “stunning flaws,” and said there was an “absolute lack of evidence” tying the pair to the crime. Rudy Guede was separately convicted of Kercher’s murder and has since been released from prison.

Where Amanda Knox Is Today

Of course, as seen in The Twisted Tale, being exonerated hasn’t exempted Knox from the court of public opinion — and in the 14 years since her release from prison, she’s been vocal about sharing her story for good.

This has included writing several books: Waiting to Be Heard, Free: My Search for Meaning, and a poetry collection called The Cardio Tesseract that she penned with her husband, writer Christopher Robinson. “He has balanced the scales of my life away from injustice and pain and towards love and hope. Choosing him as my person was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Knox wrote on Instagram last year. The pair married in 2020 and have since welcomed two children.

In addition to being a mom, Knox is an activist — working with the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice, the Innocence Network, and the Innocence Center. She also hosts the podcast Hard Knox, on which she and her guests “explore the ideas that help us navigate the hardest parts of being human, so we can emerge from our traumas stronger, happier, and better equipped to live a fulfilling life.”

For Knox, that journey includes an avenue that might seem surprising: comedy. She’s infused humor into her new stage show, Free Amanda Knox! As she told the Port Townsend Leader in June, “Comedy has historically been adept at reframing dark subjects in ways that allow us to gain a much-needed perspective on them. Part of the process of my journey of emotional recovery has been acknowledging the absurdity of it all.”

To that end, she recently played herself for a standout moment in Peacock’s dark rom-com Laid, and told People she dreams of writing a stand-up special.