Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Shipping Amelia & Kai More Than Ever

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 11. Now that Amelia and Kai have successfully completed a groundbreaking Parkinson’s surgery on Grey’s Anatomy, it’s only natural that they also take their relationship to the next level — and fans are so here for it. For Kai, seeing Amelia’s willingness to walk out of Dr. Hamilton’s procedure when Owen needed emergency surgery might have been the ultimate game-changer in their already smoldering romance.

“All day long, I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out who in their right mind would have left that surgery the way you were prepared to,” Kai told Amelia on a bench outside of Grey Sloan. “And then it dawned on me: You are someone who loves her people so hard and so much that the second they’re in trouble everything else just falls away. I’ve never met anyone like that. It’s...”

“Infuriating?” Amelia interjected, before Kai responded, “I was gonna say inspiring, but yours works, too.”

Cue an adorable kiss on the top of the head, and fans were swooning. “The way kai has such a clear understanding of who amelia is as a person and accepts her with no judgement,” one viewer tweeted as the scene was airing, while another wrote that they’d waited their whole life for “Kaimelia.”

Episode 12’s promo teases that things are only going to continue heating up next week, as the two take their relationship to the next level. While visiting Minnesota, Amelia accepts Kai’s invitation to “go check out a show,” which turns out to be one they are performing in. (Fun Fact: Offscreen, actor E.R. Fightmaster, who plays Kai, is also in a band called Twin.) As they share longing looks mid-performances, the preview cuts to Amelia and Kai kissing passionately.

