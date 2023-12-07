America Ferrera is here for a Betty Suarez comeback. Speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight, Fererra said she’d be “thrilled” to reprise the beloved character and thinks the Ugly Betty cast would join her for a reboot.

“I think there has been like a deep desire there for a long time, because our Ugly Betty family is so close, and so we love each other so much,” Ferrera shared. “I think we'd all come back in a heartbeat.”

As for whether or not an Ugly Betty revival will actually happen, she continued: “You know, I don't know! It takes a lot of work to get a thing off the ground. Maybe we'll figure it out.”

America Ferrera as Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. Danny Feld/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ugly Betty aired for four seasons between 2006 and 2010, and followed fish-out-of-water Betty Suarez (Ferrera) as she navigated the ups and downs of working in the unwelcoming Mode magazine offices.

“We Had An Abrupt Ending”

Ferrera isn’t the only Ugly Betty star yearning for the show’s return. Speaking to the Independent in Jul. 2023, Rebecca Romjin, who played the openly trans character Alexis Meade on the hit series, said she’d be open to a reboot — but wouldn’t return as Alexis.

“I do think Alexis should be cast with a trans actress,” she said. “That would be the correct thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Eric Mabius, who played Mode magazine editor-in-chief Daniel Meade, previously teased that an Ugly Betty revival was “being discussed.”

“We had an abrupt ending and I think that we all felt that we didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told,” Mabius told TV Tonight in 2021. “Hopefully with enough groundswell, they may even bring the show back for a little bit.”

Eric Mabius, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, and Vanessa L. Williams. Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ugly Betty Reunion

Ferrera treated fans to an Ugly Betty reunion in Nov. 2022, sharing an Instagram post of herself and her former co-stars, Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie, who played Wilhelmina Slater and Marc St. James, respectively.

Naturally, the post left fans calling for the show’s return. “Our hearts can’t take this,” one user wrote at the time. “This show was so important to me growing up and I still rewatch it almost every year. We need a reboot.”