Since its inaugural broadcast in 1956, Eurovision has helped to catapult artists like ABBA, Celine Dion, and 2021 winner Måneskin to international stardom. Now, NBC is bringing the competition to the U.S. with American Song Contest, premiering on March 21.

Whereas in the original competition musicians represent their home countries, the U.S. version features one performer from each of the 50 states as well as Washington, D.C and the five U.S. territories. The contestants encompass a wide range of genres and include a mix of undiscovered, up-and-coming, and established performers competing for the title of Best Original Song. The show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

Over the course of eight weeks, the performers — which include solo acts, duos, bands, and DJs — will compete in three stages of the competition: Qualifying Rounds (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18), Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), and the ultimate Grand Final (May 9), where one state or territory will be crowned the winner. Atlantic Records has also partnered with American Song Contest to release the original songs featured on the series.

For those who don’t know the history of Eurovision, it was created in 1956 to unite Europe after World War II. Clarkson hopes the U.S. version will have a similarly unifying effect. “We are so unfortunately divided and having [my] talk show and [hearing] all of these different human interest stories and having so many things going on — it’s been a very hard couple of years and now it’s getting more serious,” the singer explained during a March 14 virtual press conference, per Billboard. “Feeling like you are not isolated and that you are a part of something bigger than your everyday world is so important. That’s what this show is going to do for people. Everyone is being represented. It’s a really great concept in general but one that is very needed right now.”

Here’s everything else to know about American Song Contest, including which musician is representing your state and how you can vote for them.

The American Song Contest Participants

Among the artists competing in American Song Contest’s inaugural season are a K-Pop artist from Oklahoma and a cowboy rapper from Wyoming, as well as music superstars Michael Bolton, Jewel, Macy Gray, and even “Thong Song” rapper Sisqó. Here’s the full list of which performer is representing each state and territory.

Alabama : Ni/Co

: Ni/Co Alaska : Jewel

: Jewel American Samoa : Tenelle

: Tenelle Arizona : Las Marias

: Las Marias Arkansas : Kelsey Lamb

: Kelsey Lamb California : Sweet Taboo

: Sweet Taboo Colorado : Riker Lynch

: Riker Lynch Connecticut : Michael Bolton

: Michael Bolton Delaware : Nitro Nitra

: Nitro Nitra Florida : Ale Zabala

: Ale Zabala Georgia : Stela Cole

: Stela Cole Guam : Jason J.

: Jason J. Hawaii : Bronson Varde

: Bronson Varde Idaho : Andrew Sheppard

: Andrew Sheppard Illinois : Justin Jesso

: Justin Jesso Indiana : UG skywalkin

: UG skywalkin Iowa : Alisabeth Von Presley

: Alisabeth Von Presley Kansas : Broderick Jones

: Broderick Jones Kentucky : Jordan Smith

: Jordan Smith Louisiana : Brittany Pfantz

: Brittany Pfantz Maine : King Kyote

: King Kyote Maryland : Sisqó

: Sisqó Massachusetts : Jared Lee

: Jared Lee Michigan : Ada LeAnn

: Ada LeAnn Minnesota : Yam Haus

: Yam Haus Mississippi : Keyone Starr

: Keyone Starr Missouri : Brett Seper

: Brett Seper Montana : Jonah Prill

: Jonah Prill Nebraska : Jocelyn

: Jocelyn Nevada : The Crystal Method

: The Crystal Method New Hampshire : MARi

: MARi New Jersey : Brooke Alexx

: Brooke Alexx New Mexico : Khalisol

: Khalisol New York : ENISA

: ENISA North Carolina : John Morgan

: John Morgan North Dakota : Chloe Fredericks

: Chloe Fredericks Northern Mariana Islands : Sabyu

: Sabyu Ohio : Macy Gray

: Macy Gray Oklahoma : AleXa

: AleXa Oregon : courtship.

: courtship. Pennsylvania : Bri Steves

: Bri Steves Puerto Rico : Christian Pagán

: Christian Pagán Rhode Island : Hueston

: Hueston South Carolina : Jesse LeProtti

: Jesse LeProtti South Dakota : Judd Hoos

: Judd Hoos Tennessee : Tyler Braden

: Tyler Braden Texas : Grant Knoche

: Grant Knoche U.S. Virgin Islands : Cruz Rock

: Cruz Rock Utah : Savannah Keyes

: Savannah Keyes Vermont : Josh Panda

: Josh Panda Virginia : Almira Zaky

: Almira Zaky Washington : Allen Stone

: Allen Stone Washington, D.C. : NËITHER

: NËITHER West Virginia : Alexis Cunningham

: Alexis Cunningham Wisconsin : Jake'O

: Jake'O Wyoming: Ryan Charles

American Song Contest Jury & Voting

The artists who advance each week are determined by a combination of public and jury votes, including a special TikTok component, with voting opening on Mondays and closing Wednesday morning. Smaller states won’t be at a disadvantage: NBC is using a point system that gives each location equal power regardless of the population. In addition to the NBC website, viewers can vote for their favorite performers on the NBC app, as well as via an in-app voting hub on TikTok, which also encourages users to create original content using music from the series and engage with the various contestants.

Meanwhile, there is a 56-person jury comprised of one music industry executive, songwriter, radio programmer, manager, or member of the Recording Academy from each state and territory. (The full list of American Song Contest jury members is below.) Together, the jury will evaluate each artist’s live performance based on artistic expression, hit potential, originality, and visual impression. They will then immediately advance one artist to the Semi-Finals, while the remaining three spots will be determined by combining their votes with fan votes.

Here are all the members of the jury panel:

Alabama : Amber Parker, Program Director, WTXT Tuscaloosa, iHeartMedia

: Amber Parker, Program Director, WTXT Tuscaloosa, iHeartMedia Alaska : Quinn Christopherson, Artist

: Quinn Christopherson, Artist American Samoa : Joseph Fa’avae, Founder, Island Block Network

: Joseph Fa’avae, Founder, Island Block Network Arizona : Double-L, Music Director / On-Air Personality, KNIX Phoenix, iHeartMedia

: Double-L, Music Director / On-Air Personality, KNIX Phoenix, iHeartMedia Arkansas : Kevin Mercer, Program Director, KHKN Little Rock, iHeartMedia

: Kevin Mercer, Program Director, KHKN Little Rock, iHeartMedia California : Dan McCarroll, Former President of Capitol Records and WB Records

: Dan McCarroll, Former President of Capitol Records and WB Records Colorado : Isaac Slade, Former Member of The Fray

: Isaac Slade, Former Member of The Fray Connecticut : Jaime Levine, CEO, Seven Mantels, Artist Manager

: Jaime Levine, CEO, Seven Mantels, Artist Manager Delaware : Christa Cooper, On-Air Personality / Assistant Program Director, WDSD Wilmington, iHeartMedia

: Christa Cooper, On-Air Personality / Assistant Program Director, WDSD Wilmington, iHeartMedia Florida : Jose Tillan, Director/Producer – The POPGarage

: Jose Tillan, Director/Producer – The POPGarage Georgia : Jennifer Goicoechea, SVP A&R Sony Music, EPIC

: Jennifer Goicoechea, SVP A&R Sony Music, EPIC Guam : Heidi Chargualaf Quenga, Executive Director, CHamorro Cultural Advisor

: Heidi Chargualaf Quenga, Executive Director, CHamorro Cultural Advisor Hawaii : Eric Daniels, Keyboardist/Arranger, “The Voice”

: Eric Daniels, Keyboardist/Arranger, “The Voice” Idaho : Shari Short, Singer/Songwriter/Producer

: Shari Short, Singer/Songwriter/Producer Illinois : Mike Knobloch, President, Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal

: Mike Knobloch, President, Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal Indiana : Nancy Yearing, Talent Development

: Nancy Yearing, Talent Development Iowa : Taylor J., Program Director / On-Air Personality KKDM Des Moines, iHeartMedia

: Taylor J., Program Director / On-Air Personality KKDM Des Moines, iHeartMedia Kansas : Michelle Buckles, Program Director, KZCH Wichita, iHeartMedia

: Michelle Buckles, Program Director, KZCH Wichita, iHeartMedia Kentucky : Ashley Wilson, Director of Country Programming, Kentucky/Indiana, iHeartMedia

: Ashley Wilson, Director of Country Programming, Kentucky/Indiana, iHeartMedia Louisiana : Uptown Angela, Executive Vice President of Programming, Format Lead Custom R&B/Gospel, iHeartMedia

: Uptown Angela, Executive Vice President of Programming, Format Lead Custom R&B/Gospel, iHeartMedia Maine : Lauren Wayne, General Manager / Talent Buyer, State Theater

: Lauren Wayne, General Manager / Talent Buyer, State Theater Maryland : Caron Veazey, Founder & CEO, Something In Common

: Caron Veazey, Founder & CEO, Something In Common Massachusetts : Jamie Cerreta, EVP Hipgnosis Songs Group

: Jamie Cerreta, EVP Hipgnosis Songs Group Michigan : Shahida Mausi, CEO The Right Productions, Inc./Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

: Shahida Mausi, CEO The Right Productions, Inc./Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Minnesota : Barry Lather, Creative Director / Choreographer / Producer

: Barry Lather, Creative Director / Choreographer / Producer Mississippi : Joe King the Big Daddy, Program Director, WZLD Hattiesburg, iHeartMedia

: Joe King the Big Daddy, Program Director, WZLD Hattiesburg, iHeartMedia Missouri : Tommy Austin, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia

: Tommy Austin, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Montana : Stephanie Davis, Singer-Songwriter

: Stephanie Davis, Singer-Songwriter Nebraska : Hoss Michaels, Program Director, KXKT Omaha, iHeartMedia

: Hoss Michaels, Program Director, KXKT Omaha, iHeartMedia Nevada : Jim Vellutato, CEO, Arrival Music

: Jim Vellutato, CEO, Arrival Music New Hampshire : Charlie Singer, Music Television Producer / Executive Producer

: Charlie Singer, Music Television Producer / Executive Producer New Jersey : Matt Pinfield, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host / A&R Consultant

: Matt Pinfield, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host / A&R Consultant New Mexico : Tony Manero, SVP Programming Southwest, iHeartMedia

: Tony Manero, SVP Programming Southwest, iHeartMedia New York : Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer & President, iHeartMedia

: Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer & President, iHeartMedia North Carolina : Paul Schadt, On-Air Personality, WKKT Charlotte, iHeartMedia

: Paul Schadt, On-Air Personality, WKKT Charlotte, iHeartMedia North Dakota : Allison Bostow, Program Director / On-Air Personality, KIZZ Minot, iHeartMedia

: Allison Bostow, Program Director / On-Air Personality, KIZZ Minot, iHeartMedia Northern Mariana Islands : Galvin Deleon Guerrero, President Northern Marianas College / Radio DJ

: Galvin Deleon Guerrero, President Northern Marianas College / Radio DJ Ohio : Khirye Tyler, Songwriter / Producer / Musical Director

: Khirye Tyler, Songwriter / Producer / Musical Director Oklahoma : Ester Dean, “The Song Machine”

: Ester Dean, “The Song Machine” Oregon : Mark Hamilton, Program Director / On-Air Personality, Portland Audac

: Mark Hamilton, Program Director / On-Air Personality, Portland Audac Pennsylvania : Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO of Friends at Work

: Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO of Friends at Work Puerto Rico : Carlos Perez, Creative Director

: Carlos Perez, Creative Director Rhode Island : Kristin Lessard, On-Air Personality, WSNE Providence, iHeartMedia

: Kristin Lessard, On-Air Personality, WSNE Providence, iHeartMedia South Carolina : Miss Monique, On-Air Personality / Program Director, WXBT Columbia, iHeartMedia

: Miss Monique, On-Air Personality / Program Director, WXBT Columbia, iHeartMedia South Dakota : Jered Johnson, President / CEO, Pepper Entertainment

: Jered Johnson, President / CEO, Pepper Entertainment Tennessee : Brian Phillips, Executive VP, Content and Audience, Cumulus Media

: Brian Phillips, Executive VP, Content and Audience, Cumulus Media Texas : Natural, Music Producer

: Natural, Music Producer U.S. Virgin Islands : Ajanie Williams, Music Producer & Author

: Ajanie Williams, Music Producer & Author Utah : Jeff McCartney, SVP Programming, Salt Lake City, iHeartMedia

: Jeff McCartney, SVP Programming, Salt Lake City, iHeartMedia Vermont : Lee Chesnut, A&R Consultant

: Lee Chesnut, A&R Consultant Virginia : Justin Derrico, Musician

: Justin Derrico, Musician Washington : Zann Fredlund, On-Air Personality / Music Director & Assistant Program Director, KBKS Seattle, iHeartMedia

: Zann Fredlund, On-Air Personality / Music Director & Assistant Program Director, KBKS Seattle, iHeartMedia Washington, D.C. : Dustin Matthews, Director of Rock Programing, Washington, DC, iHeartMedia

: Dustin Matthews, Director of Rock Programing, Washington, DC, iHeartMedia West Virginia : Judy Eaton, Program Director, WTCR Huntington, iHeartMedia

: Judy Eaton, Program Director, WTCR Huntington, iHeartMedia Wisconsin : Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck, Program Director / On-Air Personality, WMIL Milwaukee, iHeartMedia

: Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck, Program Director / On-Air Personality, WMIL Milwaukee, iHeartMedia Wyoming: Ian Munsick, Warner Music Recording Artist

There’s also an added twist. Once the Semi-Finals begin on April 25, a “redemption” song will be revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final. At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury will award their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.

The top 10 artists will take the stage for the last time in the May 9 Grand Final, when America’s favorite new song will be revealed. The winning track will also be featured in a commercial for T-Mobile, the show’s official voting partner.