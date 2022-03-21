TV & Movies
Everything To Know About NBC’s New Eurovision Show
American Song Contest features one performer from each state and U.S. territory in a country-wide competition.
Since its inaugural broadcast in 1956, Eurovision has helped to catapult artists like ABBA, Celine Dion, and 2021 winner Måneskin to international stardom. Now, NBC is bringing the competition to the U.S. with American Song Contest, premiering on March 21.
Whereas in the original competition musicians represent their home countries, the U.S. version features one performer from each of the 50 states as well as Washington, D.C and the five U.S. territories. The contestants encompass a wide range of genres and include a mix of undiscovered, up-and-coming, and established performers competing for the title of Best Original Song. The show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
Over the course of eight weeks, the performers — which include solo acts, duos, bands, and DJs — will compete in three stages of the competition: Qualifying Rounds (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18), Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), and the ultimate Grand Final (May 9), where one state or territory will be crowned the winner. Atlantic Records has also partnered with American Song Contest to release the original songs featured on the series.
For those who don’t know the history of Eurovision, it was created in 1956 to unite Europe after World War II. Clarkson hopes the U.S. version will have a similarly unifying effect. “We are so unfortunately divided and having [my] talk show and [hearing] all of these different human interest stories and having so many things going on — it’s been a very hard couple of years and now it’s getting more serious,” the singer explained during a March 14 virtual press conference, per Billboard. “Feeling like you are not isolated and that you are a part of something bigger than your everyday world is so important. That’s what this show is going to do for people. Everyone is being represented. It’s a really great concept in general but one that is very needed right now.”
Here’s everything else to know about American Song Contest, including which musician is representing your state and how you can vote for them.
The American Song Contest Participants
Among the artists competing in American Song Contest’s inaugural season are a K-Pop artist from Oklahoma and a cowboy rapper from Wyoming, as well as music superstars Michael Bolton, Jewel, Macy Gray, and even “Thong Song” rapper Sisqó. Here’s the full list of which performer is representing each state and territory.
- Alabama: Ni/Co
- Alaska: Jewel
- American Samoa: Tenelle
- Arizona: Las Marias
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- California: Sweet Taboo
- Colorado: Riker Lynch
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Delaware: Nitro Nitra
- Florida: Ale Zabala
- Georgia: Stela Cole
- Guam: Jason J.
- Hawaii: Bronson Varde
- Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
- Illinois: Justin Jesso
- Indiana: UG skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Kansas: Broderick Jones
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith
- Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
- Maine: King Kyote
- Maryland: Sisqó
- Massachusetts: Jared Lee
- Michigan: Ada LeAnn
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Missouri: Brett Seper
- Montana: Jonah Prill
- Nebraska: Jocelyn
- Nevada: The Crystal Method
- New Hampshire: MARi
- New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
- New Mexico: Khalisol
- New York: ENISA
- North Carolina: John Morgan
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
- Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
- Ohio: Macy Gray
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Oregon: courtship.
- Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
- South Dakota: Judd Hoos
- Tennessee: Tyler Braden
- Texas: Grant Knoche
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
- Utah: Savannah Keyes
- Vermont: Josh Panda
- Virginia: Almira Zaky
- Washington: Allen Stone
- Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
- West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
- Wisconsin: Jake'O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
American Song Contest Jury & Voting
The artists who advance each week are determined by a combination of public and jury votes, including a special TikTok component, with voting opening on Mondays and closing Wednesday morning. Smaller states won’t be at a disadvantage: NBC is using a point system that gives each location equal power regardless of the population. In addition to the NBC website, viewers can vote for their favorite performers on the NBC app, as well as via an in-app voting hub on TikTok, which also encourages users to create original content using music from the series and engage with the various contestants.
Meanwhile, there is a 56-person jury comprised of one music industry executive, songwriter, radio programmer, manager, or member of the Recording Academy from each state and territory. (The full list of American Song Contest jury members is below.) Together, the jury will evaluate each artist’s live performance based on artistic expression, hit potential, originality, and visual impression. They will then immediately advance one artist to the Semi-Finals, while the remaining three spots will be determined by combining their votes with fan votes.
Here are all the members of the jury panel:
- Alabama: Amber Parker, Program Director, WTXT Tuscaloosa, iHeartMedia
- Alaska: Quinn Christopherson, Artist
- American Samoa: Joseph Fa’avae, Founder, Island Block Network
- Arizona: Double-L, Music Director / On-Air Personality, KNIX Phoenix, iHeartMedia
- Arkansas: Kevin Mercer, Program Director, KHKN Little Rock, iHeartMedia
- California: Dan McCarroll, Former President of Capitol Records and WB Records
- Colorado: Isaac Slade, Former Member of The Fray
- Connecticut: Jaime Levine, CEO, Seven Mantels, Artist Manager
- Delaware: Christa Cooper, On-Air Personality / Assistant Program Director, WDSD Wilmington, iHeartMedia
- Florida: Jose Tillan, Director/Producer – The POPGarage
- Georgia: Jennifer Goicoechea, SVP A&R Sony Music, EPIC
- Guam: Heidi Chargualaf Quenga, Executive Director, CHamorro Cultural Advisor
- Hawaii: Eric Daniels, Keyboardist/Arranger, “The Voice”
- Idaho: Shari Short, Singer/Songwriter/Producer
- Illinois: Mike Knobloch, President, Music and Publishing, NBCUniversal
- Indiana: Nancy Yearing, Talent Development
- Iowa: Taylor J., Program Director / On-Air Personality KKDM Des Moines, iHeartMedia
- Kansas: Michelle Buckles, Program Director, KZCH Wichita, iHeartMedia
- Kentucky: Ashley Wilson, Director of Country Programming, Kentucky/Indiana, iHeartMedia
- Louisiana: Uptown Angela, Executive Vice President of Programming, Format Lead Custom R&B/Gospel, iHeartMedia
- Maine: Lauren Wayne, General Manager / Talent Buyer, State Theater
- Maryland: Caron Veazey, Founder & CEO, Something In Common
- Massachusetts: Jamie Cerreta, EVP Hipgnosis Songs Group
- Michigan: Shahida Mausi, CEO The Right Productions, Inc./Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
- Minnesota: Barry Lather, Creative Director / Choreographer / Producer
- Mississippi: Joe King the Big Daddy, Program Director, WZLD Hattiesburg, iHeartMedia
- Missouri: Tommy Austin, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia
- Montana: Stephanie Davis, Singer-Songwriter
- Nebraska: Hoss Michaels, Program Director, KXKT Omaha, iHeartMedia
- Nevada: Jim Vellutato, CEO, Arrival Music
- New Hampshire: Charlie Singer, Music Television Producer / Executive Producer
- New Jersey: Matt Pinfield, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host / A&R Consultant
- New Mexico: Tony Manero, SVP Programming Southwest, iHeartMedia
- New York: Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer & President, iHeartMedia
- North Carolina: Paul Schadt, On-Air Personality, WKKT Charlotte, iHeartMedia
- North Dakota: Allison Bostow, Program Director / On-Air Personality, KIZZ Minot, iHeartMedia
- Northern Mariana Islands: Galvin Deleon Guerrero, President Northern Marianas College / Radio DJ
- Ohio: Khirye Tyler, Songwriter / Producer / Musical Director
- Oklahoma: Ester Dean, “The Song Machine”
- Oregon: Mark Hamilton, Program Director / On-Air Personality, Portland Audac
- Pennsylvania: Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO of Friends at Work
- Puerto Rico: Carlos Perez, Creative Director
- Rhode Island: Kristin Lessard, On-Air Personality, WSNE Providence, iHeartMedia
- South Carolina: Miss Monique, On-Air Personality / Program Director, WXBT Columbia, iHeartMedia
- South Dakota: Jered Johnson, President / CEO, Pepper Entertainment
- Tennessee: Brian Phillips, Executive VP, Content and Audience, Cumulus Media
- Texas: Natural, Music Producer
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Ajanie Williams, Music Producer & Author
- Utah: Jeff McCartney, SVP Programming, Salt Lake City, iHeartMedia
- Vermont: Lee Chesnut, A&R Consultant
- Virginia: Justin Derrico, Musician
- Washington: Zann Fredlund, On-Air Personality / Music Director & Assistant Program Director, KBKS Seattle, iHeartMedia
- Washington, D.C.: Dustin Matthews, Director of Rock Programing, Washington, DC, iHeartMedia
- West Virginia: Judy Eaton, Program Director, WTCR Huntington, iHeartMedia
- Wisconsin: Shanna “Quinn” Cudeck, Program Director / On-Air Personality, WMIL Milwaukee, iHeartMedia
- Wyoming: Ian Munsick, Warner Music Recording Artist
There’s also an added twist. Once the Semi-Finals begin on April 25, a “redemption” song will be revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final. At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury will award their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.
The top 10 artists will take the stage for the last time in the May 9 Grand Final, when America’s favorite new song will be revealed. The winning track will also be featured in a commercial for T-Mobile, the show’s official voting partner.