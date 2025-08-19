It’s official — America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 is on the way. The hit Netflix docuseries features a behind-the-scenes look at the famous squad, from auditions to training camp to life on and off the field. Of course, if you’ve been following the series and the viral discourse around it, you know that its renewal isn’t too surprising. As Netflix notes, the second season debuted in the Top 10 English TV list in 19 countries. (Season 1 was second only to Bridgerton.)

In a statement to the streamer, director and executive producer Greg Whiteley called the world of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders an “embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told. I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.”

So, what stories will unfold in the next installment — and when? Here’s everything to know about America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3 so far.

Meet The Season 3 Cast

While Netflix hasn’t unveiled the cast yet, you can find out who will be appearing in the next entry — as long as you don’t mind spoiling the outcome of Season 3’s auditions and training camp, of course. Because each season depicts the previous year in football (Season 1 followed 2023-2024, Season 2 followed 2024-2025, and so on), Season 3’s squad is publicly available. For example, Charly Barby and Kelly Villares are two veterans you can expect to see in the new episodes.

Netflix

What To Expect

Season 3 will follow the 2025-2026 season, which comes on the heels of the team rallying for — and securing — a 400% pay increase. Of course, that’s just the beginning. As retiring dancer Jada McLean told Bustle earlier this summer, “Hopefully, in the future, that’ll just be a discussion that continues to get better and better. But for the progress made in one season, I think it’s something that we’re all very proud of.”

Indeed, many of the first two seasons’ most viral moments revolved around the team’s pay and how they support themselves beyond DCC — a theme that could likely continue in Season 3. Since America’s Sweethearts took off, “A lot of them are becoming influencers, and they’re getting new opportunities,” team director Kelli Finglass recently told Bustle. “That’s probably the biggest change. You’re able to monetize the visibility a little bit.”

A Release Date Window

Netflix has confirmed that Season 3 will premiere in 2026. The first two seasons arrived in June, specifically, making it a possible release date window for the next installment as well.